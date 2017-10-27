10 ways to eat like a GB track cyclist

Lauren Delany, a performance nutritionist for the English Institute of Sport working with British Cycling’s world-beating track squad, talks to The Telegraph about what Britain’s elite track cyclists eat to stay lean, strong and healthy
Stick to the 80:20 rule
We very much believe in the 80:20 rule: if 80pc of the time the athletes are eating well and getting a good variety then it is okay to have a treat or eat out 20pc of the time. We like variety as much as possible – not just from a nutritional basis, but also to keep the athletes happy and enjoying their food. Sprinters have to eat every three hours to fuel their muscles, so variety is so important. It is one thing on an everyday basis to say, ‘eat rice, chicken and vegetables,’ but there is only so long they can do that before they crack.
Split your plate into simple thirds
We ask athletes to think: what will my plate look like? What types of foods will be on there? We tend to go with that standard rule of thirds: a third will be protein for recovery, a third will be carbohydrates for fuel and a third will be colourful vegetables. As we move into competitions we might get more specific. For example, around this training session you might need a little bit more protein or carbohydrate, but we try to make food as easy as possible for the athletes. It means they don’t have to think so much when they are away and it is easier to make decisions, although we’re always on hand – even with the time differences when they’re away at races- in case they have any questions.
Match your food to your fitness goal
Nutrition is very individualised to an athlete’s goal, whether they are looking to gain, maintain or lose weight. But in a strength phase a typical male athlete looking to gain weight would probably have a lunch of vegetables, rice or potatoes, and good quality chicken, like a stir fry. If they are doing a double training session, they might have an energy bar, a banana or a gel. Afterwards they will have another recovery shake or a recovery meal quite quickly. Then at home their evening meal could be steak with green vegetables and some carbs like sweet potatoes. If they want to gain weight they might have a pint of milk too. Pre-bed we introduce different options like Greek yoghurt with fruit, nuts and seeds or a healthy protein panna cotta.
Adapt your meals to your cooking skills
We have a complete variety of athletes so we tailor how we educate them and what we teach them, based on their own level. We will start with the basics. What are their cooking facilities? Can they cook? Can they follow a recipe? Can they make up their own recipes? Most of the work at the start is very broad but we then do individual work and one-to-one sessions and cooking workshops.
A stand-out in terms of good chef skills is Quillan Isidore on the Senior Academy. He is a very good chef. In terms of the science, Jason Kenny always like to know a bit more information about what food he is putting into his body. Some of them want to know nothing, others want to know all about the science and have an in-depth conversation about it so we just tailor the approach to the athlete.
Water keeps you sharp in training
Athletes have to stay well hydrated during the day. It is not a sexy one to talk about but just looking at their urine colour and making sure they are hydrated is important. There is nothing worse than coming to a training session and being dehydrated and getting headaches.
Carbs support immunity
We like the athletes to have lots of fruits and vegetables throughout the day to get the vitamins and minerals that will support their immune system. Secondly, we make sure they are fuelled well for training sessions. Your carbohydrate intake is probably the biggest influence on your immune system. It is one thing fuelling your muscles, but you also have to fuel your immune cells for them to work properly too.
We also look at good quality probiotics and yoghurt drinks, especially when they are away as travel challenges the immune system. In big environments like the World Championships, where there are lots of athletes bringing different bacteria, illness can be rife and spread to everyone. They also get plenty of omega-3s and healthy fats from good quality oily fish.
Top up with supplements
Supplementation is very individual. Most would have a protein shake after a gym or track session. We have a sponsor SIS who do good quality whey protein. Some of the athletes might consider a creatine supplement if they are in a hypertrophy phase or for recovery and they might have a carbohydrate gel on race day.
Monitor your progress
We do regular body composition measurements, which include girth measurements at different points of the body and skin fold measurements as well. We typically try to do it every month and at the start and end of a training phase. In specific cases we might get a DEXA scan done to learn about the specifics of muscle mass and muscle volume and to see how we can influence that but it’s really about monitoring progress.
Even athletes can be fussy
All the athletes’ nutrition plans are completely individualised, not so much in terms of allergies and tolerances as there are not that many on the team, but more in terms of preferences: what foods they like and what they don’t like. An athlete might have a long list of vegetables they don’t like so we tailor things. Maybe if they travel further to the velodrome they might have to have an earlier breakfast, so we take all that into account. In an Olympic year we avoid bringing anything new in. It is all about what they know and understand because if anything went wrong it would be a nightmare.
Know when to knuckle down
We are always educating the athletes to show it is not good to eat what they want 24/7. Before a World Championships that 80:20 rule might change to 90:10 so maybe they have less treats and eat well 90% of the time. But we are always using different recipes, sending out new recipes to try, and getting them to eat a wide variety and quality of food because if they don’t enjoy the food they will not stick to it.
