10 ways to eat like a GB track cyclist

Lauren Delany, a performance nutritionist for the English Institute of Sport working with British Cycling’s world-beating track squad, talks to The Telegraph about what Britain’s elite track cyclists eat to stay lean, strong and healthy

Stick to the 80:20 rule

We very much believe in the 80:20 rule: if 80pc of the time the athletes are eating well and getting a good variety then it is okay to have a treat or eat out 20pc of the time. We like variety as much as possible – not just from a nutritional basis, but also to keep the athletes happy and enjoying their food. Sprinters have to eat every three hours to fuel their muscles, so variety is so important. It is one thing on an everyday basis to say, ‘eat rice, chicken and vegetables,’ but there is only so long they can do that before they crack.

Split your plate into simple thirds

We ask athletes to think: what will my plate look like? What types of foods will be on there? We tend to go with that standard rule of thirds: a third will be protein for recovery, a third will be carbohydrates for fuel and a third will be colourful vegetables. As we move into competitions we might get more specific. For example, around this training session you might need a little bit more protein or carbohydrate, but we try to make food as easy as possible for the athletes. It means they don’t have to think so much when they are away and it is easier to make decisions, although we’re always on hand – even with the time differences when they’re away at races- in case they have any questions.

Match your food to your fitness goal

Nutrition is very individualised to an athlete’s goal, whether they are looking to gain, maintain or lose weight. But in a strength phase a typical male athlete looking to gain weight would probably have a lunch of vegetables, rice or potatoes, and good quality chicken, like a stir fry. If they are doing a double training session, they might have an energy bar, a banana or a gel. Afterwards they will have another recovery shake or a recovery meal quite quickly. Then at home their evening meal could be steak with green vegetables and some carbs like sweet potatoes. If they want to gain weight they might have a pint of milk too. Pre-bed we introduce different options like Greek yoghurt with fruit, nuts and seeds or a healthy protein panna cotta.

Adapt your meals to your cooking skills

We have a complete variety of athletes so we tailor how we educate them and what we teach them, based on their own level. We will start with the basics. What are their cooking facilities? Can they cook? Can they follow a recipe? Can they make up their own recipes? Most of the work at the start is very broad but we then do individual work and one-to-one sessions and cooking workshops.

A stand-out in terms of good chef skills is Quillan Isidore on the Senior Academy. He is a very good chef. In terms of the science, Jason Kenny always like to know a bit more information about what food he is putting into his body. Some of them want to know nothing, others want to know all about the science and have an in-depth conversation about it so we just tailor the approach to the athlete.

Jason and Laura Kenny dominated their events at Rio 2016 Credit: Getty More

Water keeps you sharp in training

Athletes have to stay well hydrated during the day. It is not a sexy one to talk about but just looking at their urine colour and making sure they are hydrated is important. There is nothing worse than coming to a training session and being dehydrated and getting headaches.

