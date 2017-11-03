12 best snowboards 2017/2018

When you’re buying a snowboard the most important question to ask yourself is: what kind of snowboarder am I? That is what kind of snowboarding do you most like to do on your winter holiday? Do you like to ride fast and hard or cruise about? Do you head straight for the snow park to practise your jumps and spins? Or perhaps you’re a more advanced freeride snowboarder who likes nothing more than seeking out fresh snow off-piste. Or are you a beginner learning to link your first turns on the nursery slopes, who wants a forgiving board to inspire confidence?

The shape, firmness, edge design and length of your snowboard will affect how it performs on piste, in the park or in the backcountry. Soft boards are more forgiving, easier to turn at slow speeds and better to learn tricks on. Stiff boards are good for freeriding and riding fast in demanding terrain, while medium-flex snowboards are great all-rounders. Boards for children, such as the Burton Chopper, have upturned edges making it harder for kids to catch an edge and fall over. One thing is for sure: having your own snowboard is so much better than borrowing a board from a hire shop, as rental boards will often be heavy and as hard to manoeuvre as a tank.

Do women need a specific women’s snowboard? Not necessarily, though women’s designs are made with smaller and lighter riders in mind, and they’re usually narrower, as on average women have smaller feet. Lots of women ride men’s snowboards, however, though men rarely ride women’s boards.

What size of snowboard should you go for? This depends on a number of factors, including your height, weight, whether you prefer to do tricks – where shorter boards works best – or ride powder, where a longer board will help. It also comes down to personal preference. Most brands will explain more about their specific take on sizing on their web sites.

Here is our selection of the 12 best snowboards for this winter. We’ve included two women’s specific boards, two children’s boards and a splitboard, for snowboarders who want a board that splits in two to act as touring skis.

Capita Defenders of Awesome Snowboard: £390 Snow + Rock

Living up to its hyperbolic name, Capita’s Defenders of Awesome board has won multiple design awards in the past five years and this year’s model continues to impress. Ideally suited to intermediate and advanced snowboarders, this is a light, responsive, high-performance snowboard for a decent price. It feels fun and stable when you’re riding fast but also performs well in the snow park. It’s a great all-rounder that is available in sizes 152, 154, 156 and 158cm, with slightly different versions of the same design.

Roxy Sugar Women’s Snowboard: £307.89, Blue Tomato

