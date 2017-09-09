12-year-old Manchester Arena terror victim given tour of venue as part of therapy ahead of concert hall re-opening

A 12-year-old girl left traumatised following the Manchester terror attack has spoken about her decision to revisit the Manchester Arena for the first time, ahead of the reopening benefit concert on Saturday night.

Amelia Mae Thompson, who visited the arena with her mother Lisa Newton on Thursday during a private opening for people affected, said she “wanted to leave [the arena] the way… [she] should have” the night of the attack.

“I wanted to go back to the Arena because I wanted to show that I can get through it, and I wanted to get over my fear of the arena,” the 12-year-old told The Telegraph.

Lisa Newton and her 12-year-old daughter Amelia Mae Thompson outside the Manchester Arena ahead of its reopening on Saturday night. Both were accidentally led towards the foyer after the bomb went off, leaving Amelia traumatised

“I wanted to leave the way I should have, through the foyer exit doors, not in a scared way, in a confident way.”

Speaking to this newspaper, Ms Newton, 46, explained that Amelia had been left “traumatised” by the events of 22 May, after a security guard mistakenly walked mother and daughter towards several bodies in the aftermath of the attack.

“[After the bomb went off], we sat by the side of the stage because Amelia was having an asthma attack, she was struggling to breathe with her inhaler because she was panicking,” Ms Newton said.

Picture shows Amelia Thompson, centre, and her mother Lisa Newton, centre left, with L-R: Denva Bruder, Euan Cowie, Alex Davies and Abi Hughes (all of whom were at the Arena on May 22nd) outside the Manchester Arena ahead of it's reopening on Saturday night

“The security guard said to us, everything is fine, it’s just a balloon that’s popped next to a microphone.”

Walking back towards the foyer with the guard, they then saw “people laid everywhere”.

“There was blood, because people had moved away from the foyer.

"[Amelia] just curled up in a ball… screaming with her hands round her head,” Ms Newton said. “The armed police then came and told us to run, and she tried to stand up… but she’d gone to jelly, her legs just wouldn’t work, it was like nothing."

Amelia Mae and Lisa returned to the venue on Thursday ahead of the reopening benefit concert on Saturday night. Amelia has had to undergo speech therapy after damaging her vocal chords from screaming

