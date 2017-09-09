    12-year-old Manchester Arena terror victim given tour of venue as part of therapy ahead of concert hall re-opening

    Flora Carr
    A 12-year-old girl left traumatised following the Manchester terror attack has spoken about her decision to revisit the Manchester Arena for the first time, ahead of the reopening benefit concert on Saturday night.  

    Amelia Mae Thompson, who visited the arena with her mother Lisa Newton on Thursday during a private opening for people affected, said she “wanted to leave [the arena] the way… [she] should have” the night of the attack.  

    “I wanted to go back to the Arena because I wanted to show that I can get through it, and I wanted to get over my fear of the arena,” the 12-year-old told The Telegraph.  

    Lisa Newton and her 12-year-old daughter Amelia Mae Thompson outside the Manchester Arena ahead of its reopening on Saturday night. Both were accidentally led towards the foyer after the bomb went off, leaving Amelia traumatised Credit: Jon Super

    “I wanted to leave the way I should have, through the foyer exit doors, not in a scared way, in a confident way.”

    Speaking to this newspaper, Ms Newton, 46, explained that Amelia had been left “traumatised” by the events of 22 May, after a security guard mistakenly walked mother and daughter towards several bodies in the aftermath of the attack.

     “[After the bomb went off], we sat by the side of the stage because Amelia was having an asthma attack, she was struggling to breathe with her inhaler because she was panicking,” Ms Newton said.  

    Picture shows Amelia Thompson, centre, and her mother Lisa Newton, centre left, with L-R: Denva Bruder, Euan Cowie, Alex Davies and Abi Hughes (all of whom were at the Arena on May 22nd) outside the Manchester Arena ahead of it's reopening on Saturday night Credit: Jon Super

    “The security guard said to us, everything is fine, it’s just a balloon that’s popped next to a microphone.”  

    Walking back towards the foyer with the guard, they then saw “people laid everywhere”.

    “There was blood, because people had moved away from the foyer.

    "[Amelia] just curled up in a ball… screaming with her hands round her head,” Ms Newton said.   “The armed police then came and told us to run, and she tried to stand up… but she’d gone to jelly, her legs just wouldn’t work, it was like nothing."   

    Amelia Mae and Lisa returned to the venue on Thursday ahead of the reopening benefit concert on Saturday night. Amelia has had to undergo speech therapy after damaging her vocal chords from screaming Credit: Jon Super

    Ms Newton said that Amelia, who has had to undergo speech therapy after damaging her vocal chords from screaming, remains terrified of crowds and loud noises, and will start counselling in October.  

    Amelia said that Thursday’s visit “helped”, particularly speaking to other survivors about their experience.   

    Charlotte Campbell, whose daughter Olivia, 15, died, first revisited the arena in the days after the terror attack. She visited the arena for a second time on Thursday, and praised the “respectful” refurbished foyer.  

    “It was hard going in but they have done a lovely respectful job,” Ms Campbell told The Telegraph.  

    “It was a nicer place to be this time. [It] was hard to see that things are moving on but I know it had to happen at some point.  

    “I wanted to go back and see what they had done and pay my respects again… and to see happier times ahead instead of the devastation I saw last time.”  

    The private visit was organised by Greater Manchester Police for those affected by the attack, and the Tim Parry Johnathan Ball Peace Foundation supported the survivors and bereaved families.  

    Nick Taylor, Chief Executive of the Peace Foundation, told this newspaper that around 500 people attended the “very well received” event, which had mental health consultants and specially trained caseworkers on hand.  

    “It is a personal choice about whether people want to come back here… but it is quite common after such incidents that people do often return to the scene and find it quite a cathartic experience,” Mr Taylor said.  

    “Clearly this was an exceptionally difficult incident because of the age range of people affected, and has been very challenging for all of us… but we put in place quite a lot of detailed provision.”  

    Ms Newton told The Telegraph she was “very proud” of Amelia for returning to the arena.  

    The 12-year-old had been taken to the Ariana Grande concert as a treat following a difficult year, after her uncle died and her father suffered two heart attacks.  

    Following the attack Amelia was nominated to take part in a professional photo-shoot, and used the opportunity to pay tribute to the 22 people who lost their lives.

    Copies of the photo, which features Amelia surrounded by 22 candles, are being sold with all proceeds going to Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital.

