13 best men's ski and snowboard pants

When you’re buying a pair of trousers to ski or snowboard in, the key things to remember are much the same as they are when you’re buying a snow jacket, that is are these trousers going to keep me warm and dry?

You might think you can ski or snowboard down a mountain in any old pair of jeans or tracksuit bottoms but we wouldn’t suggest you try, as freezing temperatures, icy air and wet snow require a specialised type of outerwear. And the brands below have all been chosen for their expertise in that field.

Waterproofing is especially important if you’re a snowboarder who sits down while putting their board on, as without top-level waterproofing you’ll be looking at a cold bum from your first run all day long. Stretch and flexibility of fabric is also significant in your snow trousers, whether you’re doing learner laps on the nursery slopes or skiing or snowboarding at an advanced level.

We’ve included a mix of insulated and shell trousers; if you wear the latter you’ll need a base layer under them on colder days. Lightweight shell trousers are also a good idea if you plan to head off-piste and do any ski touring or splitboarding, or if you put in a lot of physical effort when you ski or snowboard on piste or in the snow park.

With dungarees and workwear so on trend at the moment, it’s not surprising to see a lot more brands doing bib pants this winter. These have the added benefit of keeping snow from getting up your back, though they can make going to the toilet a bit more complicated as you’ll need to de-layer. Some brands have jacket to pant attachment systems, which could also keep snow out.

Traditionally, ski pants were always more fitted and slim-line than snowboard pants, which were baggier, though the differences between the two have blurred somewhat in recent years, and most of the pants selected could be worn for either sport depending on the style you prefer. Though skiers should look out for extra fabric protection around the ankles to avoid tears from your boots or ski edges.

Key features to look out for include vent zips, so you can cool off quickly on the mountain, waist-adjusters, so you can make sure they fit snugly around your waist or even loosen them after a big lunch on the mountain, and pockets, though be warned overloading them will change the trousers’ form and don’t put anything in them that would hurt if you fell onto it.

You want your trousers longer than you’d wear in normal life but not so long that they drag in the snow or worse muddy slush in resorts or ski station car-parks. Though some brands such as Picture Organic get around this by having a drawstring in your pocket which pulls up the bottom of your pants.

1. Burton Covert Pants: £140, Burton

This shell pant from Burton, the world’s most popular and, in our opinion, dependable snowboard brand, represents great value for money, without compromising on the important stuff such as premium waterproofing. The patented “Living Lining” is designed to be extra-breathable when you’re warm, and to trap heat in when you’re feeling cold. The fit is relaxed but not super-baggy and it’s available in a range of colours including grey, black, beige, rust and bright blue, plus a pattern that can best be described as tiger print camo.

