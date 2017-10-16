5 things I think about the NFL this week, including Brett Hundley, the Philadelphia Eagles and Colin Kaepernick's lawsuit

Denver, hang your head in shame.

On another wild NFL weekend it is sad that the biggest stories seem to be injuries and teams tossing away results (Atlanta, I'm looking at you).

But it's important to remember that the weekend kicked off with an important win in Charlotte and there were also significant victories for Chicago - and Mitchell Trubisky - in Baltimore and the New England Patriots, who got back on track.

So what are the main talking points? I've got that covered....

I think the NFL is missing its best players, and that is never good

Aaron Rodgers’ injury is a bitter blow to the league, not just the Green Bay Packers.

It means that the league is without – and I’ll toss in an arguably here – its most talented: quarterback, wide receiver, running back and defensive player for most of the season and it’s only week six. David Johnson, who appears to be the most likely of those to return soon, is likely to come back to an Arizona team that is already out of the playoff hunt. The same is probably true for Aaron Rodgers, though Brett Hundley shouldn’t be written off immediately.

Aaron Rodgers is taken off injured on a cart after breaking his collarbone (Getty 2017) More

With so much off-the-field controversy it would have been great for the league to continue to just put the absolute best product on the field and try to ignore everything swirling around them.

But the absence of players like Odell Beckham Jr, who is the next-gen face of this league, is genuinely damaging because the league is simply less entertaining when shorn of the freak athletes and superstars that can change any game in one moment.

This wasn’t a week short of action, but in a league where it sometimes feels as if the quality is too thinly spread, the absence of these most famous faces could be more keenly felt as the weeks tick on.

I think Brett Hundley is an interesting experiment now

Pre- and post-draft there is so much talk of how 'ready' players - quarterbacks in particular - are for the NFL and that obviously varies for each player dependent on talent, the scheme they have played at college, experience and a host of other factors.

Whether you are Mitchell Trubisky and have started just 13 games at college, a small-school guy like Carson Wentz or a raw project like Patrick Mahomes, everyone will have opinions on whether you should sit for a while to learn your craft or whether you should be thrown right in.

Green Bay drafted Hundley knowing that Rodgers had plenty of years left and that the kid could be groomed as his backup, which is what we see now. But Hundley could also be Rodgers' heir, and number 12 has been helping the young quarterback's development for over two years now - an education any young signal-caller would die for.

Brett Hundley has a big chance in Rodgers' absence (Getty 2017) More

