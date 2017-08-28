The 8 things you might have missed this weekend

Texas was hit by devastating floods after Tropical Storm Harvey swept across the state, eight people were killed in a horrific crash on the M1, and Labour is committing itself to staying in the Customs Union and Single Market after Brexit.

Meanwhile, Conor McGregor was defeated by Floyd Mayweather Jr in the hugely-anticipated fight in Las Vegas, and Arsenal were thumped by Liverpool.

If you've been away from a screen or newspaper all weekend or want a summary, here's a quick recap of the main events.

1. Houston swamped by floodwaters

Tropical Storm Harvey sent devastating floods pouring into the nation's fourth-largest city on Sunday as rising water chased thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground and overwhelmed rescuers who could not keep up with the constant calls for help.

The incessant rain covered much of Houston in turbid, gray-green water and turned streets into rivers navigable only by boat. In a rescue effort that recalled the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, helicopters landed near flooded freeways, airboats buzzed across submerged neighborhoods and high-water vehicles plowed through water-logged intersections. Some people managed with kayaks or canoes or swam.

Volunteers joined emergency teams to pull people from their homes or from the water, which was high enough in places to gush into second floors. The flooding was so widespread that authorities had trouble pinpointing the worst areas. They urged people to get on top of their houses to avoid becoming trapped in attics and to wave sheets or towels to draw attention to their location.

Judging from federal disaster declarations, the storm has so far affected about a quarter of the Texas population, or 6.8 million people in 18 counties. It was blamed for at least two deaths.

2. Two drivers charged over horrific M1 crash

Two lorry drivers have been charged in connection with an M1 crash in which eight people were killed.

Ryszard Masierak, 31, of Evesham, Worcestershire, is accused of eight counts of causing death by dangerous driving, four counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and eight counts of causing death by careless driving while over the prescribed alcohol limit.

David Wagstaff, 53, of Derwent Street, Stoke-on-Trent, is charged with eight counts of causing death by dangerous driving and four counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

