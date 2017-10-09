The 8 things you might have missed this weekend

Boris Johnson will not go quietly if Theresa May tries to demote him, movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has been fired amid a scandal over sexual harassment claims, and chaos is looming over old £1 coins.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton is closing is on his fourth F1 title and Scotland has suffered World Cup heartbreak again.

If you've been away from a screen or newspaper all weekend or want a summary, here's a quick recap of the main events.

1. Boris Johnson 'to say no'

Boris Johnson will "just say no" if Theresa May tries to demote him, his allies have said as they warned sacking him as Foreign Secretary would undermine Brexit and destabilise the Government.

The Prime Minister is instead being urged by members of her Cabinet to sack Philip Hammond, the Chancellor, for "making Brexit hard" and being "miserable".

Mrs May indicated that Mr Johnson could be moved into another Cabinet role in a reshuffle at the end of the month, saying that she would not "hide from a challenge".

Her comments prompted a furious response from Mr Johnson's backers, with one Tory minister saying that there is a "stench of death" emanating from Downing Street.

2. Harvey Weinstein fired in sex harassment row

Movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has been fired from his own company after a series of sexual harassment allegations against the Oscar-winning producer.

The announcement from The Weinstein Co. board of directors, which includes Weinstein's brother, was the latest fallout from a New York Times expose on Thursday, which chronicled allegations against Weinstein over several decades.

Weinstein was already on indefinite leave from the company he co-founded while it conducted an investigation into the claims made by women including actors Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan and stretching back years. TV anchor Lauren Sivan also detailed an alleged 2007 encounter with Weinstein in a HuffPost report on Friday.

3. Sturgeon won't rule out referendum before Brexit

Nicola Sturgeon has refused to rule out trying again for a second independence referendum before Brexit as she accused Theresa May of “clutching at straws” over the Prime Minister’s claim to have saved the Union.

Speaking on the first day of the SNP conference in Glasgow, the First Minister repeatedly rebuffed an invitation for her to apologise for the SNP’s mauling in the general election following a voter backlash against her March demand for another referendum.

