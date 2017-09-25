The 8 things you might have missed this weekend

A split in Theresa May's cabinet over Brexit has deepened, Germany has seen a surge for a far-right party in its elections and Donald Trump has fuelled a row over protests at NFL games.

Meanwhile, Alvaro Morata is doing well to fill Diego Costa's boots at Chelsea and the ban on poppies being worn during England and other home nations matches is to be scrapped.

If you've been away from a screen or newspaper all weekend or want a summary, here's a quick recap of the main events.

1. Boris Johnson described as 'simple minded'

Philip Hammond's allies have accused Boris Johnson of being "simple minded" and warned that the Brexit transition period may need to be extended until after the next election.

Mr Johnson has made clear that a Brexit "implementation period" must last no longer than two years, meaning that the UK will effectively leave the EU by 2021.

However the Chancellor and other ministers including Amber Rudd, the Home Secretary, have argued that the UK will need at least an extra year so that businesses can adjust.

The deepening Cabinet split comes after Mrs May thought she had brokered a truce between Mr Hammond and Mr Johnson with a keynote speech in Florence on Friday.

Mr Hammond's supporters were left infuriated at the weekend after allies of Mr Johnson claimed that they had thwarted the Chancellor's push for a longer transition.

2. Merkel's victory clouded by rise of far-right AfD

Chancellor Angela Merkel clinched a fourth term in Germany's election on Sunday, but her victory was clouded by the hard-right AfD party winning its first seats in parliament.

Merkel, who after 12 years in power held a double-digit lead for most of the campaign, scored around 33 percent of the vote with her conservative Christian Union (CDU/CSU) bloc, according to exit polls.

Angela Merkel won a fourth term but there were protests at the rise of the AfD Credit: Ap and Reuters

Its nearest rivals, the Social Democrats and their candidate Martin Schulz, came in a distant second, with a post-war record low 20-21 percent.

But in a bombshell for the German establishment, the anti-Islam, anti-immigration Alternative for Germany (AfD) captured around 13 percent, making it the country's third biggest political force.

Spontaneous protests sprung up in several German cities.

3. Trump says NFL anthem protests have 'nothing to do with race'

Donald Trump insisted on Sunday that a wave of protests held by National Football League players during the US anthem before games had "nothing to do with race".

The president escalated his feud with American football after players staged their biggest anti-racism protest yet at London's Wembley Stadium.

Oakland Raiders players sit on the bench during the national anthem Credit: USA Today

