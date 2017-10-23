The 8 things you might have missed this weekend

Boris Johnson is set to speak at the annual Chatham House conference in London - Geoff Pugh

Boris Johnson has backed Donald Trump's military preparations for war with North Korea, more and more patients are flying abroad for medical treatment amid long waiting lists, and Catalonia's separatists are weighing what to do after a "coup" by Spain.

Meanwhile, Liverpool were thrashed by Spurs and Louis Hamilton can almost taste his fourth world title.

If you've been away from a screen or newspaper all weekend or want a summary, here's a quick recap of the main events.

1. Boris Johnson backs Trump's preparations for war

Donald Trump has an "absolute duty" to prepare for military intervention against North Korea in the face of the mounting nuclear threat posed by the regime, Boris Johnson will say.

The Foreign Secretary will warn that Kim Jong-un, the North Korean leader, is on the verge of acquiring that capability of "make good his threat" to reduce New York to "ashes".

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and US President Donald Trump Credit: AFP More

It comes after the US President yesterday said that the US is "totally prepared" for war with North Korea as he increased the US military presence in North Korea. He has previously threatened to unleash "fire and fury".

Mr Johnson, speaking at the annual Chatham House conference in London, will say: "I am afraid that the US President – whoever he or she might be – will have an absolute duty to prepare any option to keep safe not only the American people but all those who have sheltered under the American nuclear umbrella."

Read the full report.

2. Soaring numbers flying abroad for medical care

The number of patients leaving Britain and flying overseas for medical treatment has trebled as NHS waiting times reach a record high, a Telegraph investigation has revealed.

Government data shows the number of people going abroad for healthcare has increased from 48,000 in 2014 to almost 144,000 last year as the health service struggles to cope with demand.

The figures show the number of people flying out of the UK for medical treatment overseas has tripled Credit: EPA More

Experts said lengthening waiting times for surgery - particularly hip, knee and cataract operations - and cutbacks to fertility treatment - were fuelling the rise.

NHS waiting times are now the longest they have been for almost a decade, with more than 409,000 people waiting more than 18 weeks for treatment - a rise from 34,000 in 2014.

Read the full story here.

3. Catalan separatists reel from 'coup'

Read more