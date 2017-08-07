The 9 things you might have missed this weekend

EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and David Davis, the Brexit secretary, are deadlocked over the Brexit bill - AP

Brexit negotiators have been accused of trying to "ram through" a Brexit divorce bill, a British model has described her kidnap ordeal in Italy, and a Google employee has sparked a backlash over an anti-diversity memo.

Meanwhile, Arsenal beat Chelsea in the Community Shield and Usain Bolt failed to get his perfect send-off.

If you've been away from a screen or newspaper all weekend or want a summary, here's a quick recap of the main events.

1. Brexit negotiators 'trying to ram through' divorce bill

Brexit negotiators have been accused of trying to "ram through" a £36bn divorce bill while most of the Cabinet is on holiday amid a furious backlash from ministers and senior eurosceptic Conservatives.

The Sunday Telegraph disclosed that senior Whitehall officials have concluded that the offer is the only way to break the deadlock in negotiations and push ahead with discussions on a future trade deal.

The scale of the divorce bill has infuriated Eurosceptic Cabinet ministers and Tory MPs, many of whom believe that Britain is under no legal obligation to pay anything it leaves the EU and should in fact get some money back.

It comes as Theresa May and senior Eurosceptic Cabinet ministers including Boris Johnson, the Foreign Secretary, and Liam Fox, the International Trade Secretary, are on holiday while Parliament is in recess.

A Government source said: "It feels like a lot of work is going on over the Summer and a lot of decisions are being made while the Cabinet is out of the loop. It's not good. Cynics would say that they are trying to ram it though while there isn't time for proper scrutiny."

2. Kidnapped British model tells of trauma of waking up in car boot

The British model who was drugged and kidnapped to be sold in an online auction has spoken of her week of terror in the hands of her captors.

In a statement to police, the 20-year-old model gave a terrifying account of what happened to her when she showed up for the photo shoot in a studio near Milan’s central station on July 11.

“A person wearing black gloves came from behind and put one hand on my neck and one on my mouth to stop me from screaming,” the woman told police.

“A second person wearing a black balaclava gave me an injection in my right forearm. I think I lost consciousness. When I woke up I was wearing a pink bodysuit and the socks I am wearing now.

