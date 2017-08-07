The 9 things you might have missed this weekend

Brexit negotiators have been accused of trying to "ram through" a Brexit divorce bill, a British model has described her kidnap ordeal in Italy, and a Google employee has sparked a backlash over an anti-diversity memo.
Meanwhile, Arsenal beat Chelsea in the Community Shield and Usain Bolt failed to get his perfect send-off.
If you've been away from a screen or newspaper all weekend or want a summary, here's a quick recap of the main events.
1. Brexit negotiators 'trying to ram through' divorce bill
Brexit negotiators have been accused of trying to "ram through" a £36bn divorce bill while most of the Cabinet is on holiday amid a furious backlash from ministers and senior eurosceptic Conservatives.
The Sunday Telegraph disclosed that senior Whitehall officials have concluded that the offer is the only way to break the deadlock in negotiations and push ahead with discussions on a future trade deal.
The scale of the divorce bill has infuriated Eurosceptic Cabinet ministers and Tory MPs, many of whom believe that Britain is under no legal obligation to pay anything it leaves the EU and should in fact get some money back.
It comes as Theresa May and senior Eurosceptic Cabinet ministers including Boris Johnson, the Foreign Secretary, and Liam Fox, the International Trade Secretary, are on holiday while Parliament is in recess.
A Government source said: "It feels like a lot of work is going on over the Summer and a lot of decisions are being made while the Cabinet is out of the loop. It's not good. Cynics would say that they are trying to ram it though while there isn't time for proper scrutiny."
2. Kidnapped British model tells of trauma of waking up in car boot
The British model who was drugged and kidnapped to be sold in an online auction has spoken of her week of terror in the hands of her captors.
In a statement to police, the 20-year-old model gave a terrifying account of what happened to her when she showed up for the photo shoot in a studio near Milan’s central station on July 11.
“A person wearing black gloves came from behind and put one hand on my neck and one on my mouth to stop me from screaming,” the woman told police.
“A second person wearing a black balaclava gave me an injection in my right forearm. I think I lost consciousness. When I woke up I was wearing a pink bodysuit and the socks I am wearing now.
“I realised I was in the boot of a car with my wrists and ankles handcuffed, adhesive tape on my mouth. I was inside a bag and was only able to breathe through a small hole.”
The model, who has not been identified, was sent by her UK agent to a photo shoot in Milan in July and kidnapped by a fake photographer who drugged her and held in captivity for a week in the tiny hamlet of Borgial near the French border.
He claimed to be part of an online organisation called ‘Black Death’ and threatened to sell her on the ‘deep web’ if her agent failed to pay a ransom of $300,000.
Lukasz Pawel Herba, 30, a Polish national who lives in the UK, was arrested by police and confessed to the kidnapping which investigators described as an elaborate plot that involved months of planning.
3. Tobias Ellwood shares 'vivid memories' of Westminster attack
A Tory Minister and former soldier has shared the “vivid memories” that haunt him after he tried to save the life of a policeman stabbed in the Westminster terrorist attack, as he told combat veterans not to “bottle up” their own emotions.
In an interview with the Daily Telegraph, Tobias Ellwood cried as he discussed the attack in March for the first time, revealing that the hardest part of that day was arriving home and explaining to his eight-year-old son what had happened.
Mr Ellwood tried in vain to to save PC Keith Palmer's life by giving him mouth-to-mouth resuscitation and applied pressure on the wounds to stem the blood flow.
He is still uncomfortable speaking about what happened, but recognises there is a crossover with his own traumatic experience and his current role in trying to support veterans who struggle with coming to terms with their own experiences of war as they make the step into civilian life.
4. Google employee's anti-diversity memo prompts company rebuke
A Google employee’s manifesto arguing that programmes increasing race and gender diversity be replaced with a commitment to “ideological diversity” has spread rapidly across social media sparking a furious backlash.
The 10-page document, apparently drafted by a senior male software engineer, was initially posted on the company’s internal forum.
Critics reacted angrily to its argument that the lack of women in tech companies was down to genetic factors, saying it was evidence of Silicon Valley’s hostility to women and minorities.
“I’m simply stating that the distribution of preferences and abilities of men and women differ in part due to biological causes and that these differences may explain why we don’t see equal representation of women in tech and leadership,” the author writes, according to a version posted by Gizmodo.
5. China warns ally North Korea about tests
China has urged North Korea to end missile tests, a rare warning from its traditional diplomatic ally after the UN imposed its strongest sanctions in a generation on the rogue regime.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi made the demand during a meeting he held with Ri Yong-ho, North Korea's top diplomat, at a regional political gathering in the Philippines.
Mr Wang did not say how Mr Ri responded during their talks on Sunday, a day after a UN unanimously passed a resolution banning North Korean exports and limiting investments in the nuclear armed state.
The Chinese diplomat said he urged Mr Ri: "Do not violate the UN's decision or provoke the international community's goodwill by conducting missile launching or nuclear tests.”
Mr Wang also told reporters that "sanctions are needed, but they are not the ultimate goal” as he spoke on the sidelines of the Regional Forum of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
6. Conte angry at referee over decisions
Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte was frustrated after Sunday's Community Shield loss to Arsenal at Wembley.
Arsenal won the season-opener 4-1 on penalties as the match finished 1-1 after 90 minutes, substitute Sead Kolasinac cancelling out Victor Moses' opener for Chelsea.
The Premier League champions had Pedro dismissed for a tackle from behind on Mohamed Elneny and referee Bobby Madley ruled Willian had dived instead of awarding the player a penalty.
"There is disappointment to finish for the second time with 10 men against Arsenal," the Italian said.
"For the second time, also if you remember in the final of the FA Cup, there was a controversial decision against us.
"I didn't see the images (of Pedro's tackle). I didn't see also the yellow card for Willian. A lot of people told me the penalty was clear.
"For sure there is a bit of frustration, but you know very well we have to respect referees' decisions. But sometimes these decisions make you a bit angry."
7. Bronze for Bolt, boos for Gatlin
When the gun fired here, Usain Bolt’s form in global 100m and 200m finals read: WWWW, DSQ (false start), WWWWWWWWW. Few except his eight rivals wanted it to end with an ‘L’ for loss. Bad news: it did. Time, and Justin Gatlin, who has served two drugs bans, killed the perfect send-off.
You may never see a greater anti-climax. In this one, the world champion was jeered while the darling of the global crowd for nine years was acclaimed as the hero. Gatlin won in a time of 9.92 secs, with his fellow American Christian Coleman second and Bolt third. Frankly, it was a woeful result for track and field, where a culture of forgiveness allowed Gatlin to return to professional sprinting after offences in 2001 and 2006 - and finally overcome his longstanding inability to deal with Bolt.
As you read this, you are already in the post-Bolt era, with only a 4 x 100m relay to come, which sat in his schedule as a kind of insurance policy against defeat in the 100m. But this Saturday night shocker was his real departure from the lone-wolf world of sprinting, where he became the most globally recognised sportsman since Muhammad Ali, with a greater reach than a Tiger Woods or Michael Jordan.
8. Mo Farah sets sights on double
Sir Mo Farah has shrugged off his injury scare and warned his rivals he is as ruthless as ever as he closes in on a World Championship double.
The four-time Olympic champion won his 10th global title on Friday after a thrilling defence of the 10,000 metres at the London Stadium.
Farah won in a sprint finish ahead of Joshua Cheptegei and Paul Tanui to take the world crown for the third time in a row.
He was clipped twice heading into the final lap, suffering a cut after being caught by a runner's spikes, and also hurt his knee but declared he will be fit for Wednesday's 5000m heat.
Farah said: "It was quite a late one but I went through the whole system - doctors, scan and got a few stitches.
"But it's all good. It's nothing that concerned me and I've got enough days to recover, rest up, to be ready.
"It's just the three little ones (stitches). I'm not worried about that. I'm more worried about the knee, it's just slightly banged up."
9. Dutch triumph at the Euros
Vivianne Miedema scored twice as hosts Netherlands beat Denmark 4-2 to become only the fourth nation to win the women's European Championship since its inception in 1984.
Underdogs Denmark took the lead through a Nadia Nadim penalty after just five minutes of the final, but the Dutch struck back quickly, Miedema slamming home Shanice van de Sanden's superb squared pass.
Lieke Martens then put the home side in front by curling home a bouncing shot, but Pernille Harder equalised before the break, cutting in from the right and rifling the ball home with her left foot.
The Dutch would not be denied however, and Sherida Spitse scored a free kick early in the second half before Miedema put the result beyond doubt with a brilliant run and finish in the 89th minute.
