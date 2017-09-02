93-year-old mountaineer to relive the climb of her life on radio via '3D sound'

Gwen Moffat photographed at Mayburgh henge near her home near Penrith - CN Magazine

When Gwen Moffat completed her last mountain climb in 2014, it was an impressive achievement.

She had, after all, just passed her 90th birthday. Now Britain's first female mountain guide is to revisit her climbing days from the comfort of home, in a BBC programme exploring her pioneering career.

Moffat, 93, will discuss her unconventional life in the Radio 3 documentary, Give Me Space Below My Feet.

But she will also get the chance to immerse herself in the sounds of a windswept rock climb.

The programme will use binaural technology, which gives a 3D experience when played through headphones.

Two climbers, one of them the poet Helen Mort, took recording equipment with them to Langdale in the Lake District.

The sounds they captured include driving rain on the rock face and the clank of metal climbing gear. Moffat has yet to hear the soundtrack, which will be played to her during the editing of the programme.

"I look forward to being surprised," she said yesterday from her home in Cumbria.

"My initial reaction was technical interest."

She recalled one of her own climbs in the Dolomites when she could hear the sound of cowbells 2,000 feet below: "Sunshine and bells and the rasp of the rope on rock - bliss. It will be fascinating to see how radio works it."

Moffat took up climbing in 1945 when she left her post as a driver in the Army and went to live rough in Wales and Cornwall.

"I met a climber and I deserted," she said.

"The man was good enough but the mountains were the grand passion and have remained so."

She hitchhiked around Europe with little more than a rope and sleeping bag to her name, taking on temporary jobs from helmsman of a schooner to winkle-picker on the Isle of Skye.

