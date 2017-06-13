Albert Einstein Letters on Science, Politics and God Could Be Yours

Several letters written by the iconic, Nobel Prize-winning physicist Albert Einstein will be auctioned off next week. Winner’s Auctions and Exhibitions in Jerusalem has listed six lots for its upcoming auction of more than 100 “rare and special items” on June 20. The auction will be held in its offices as well as online with a live video feed.

Most of the letters are addressed to David Bohm, an American theoretical physicist who also explored the nature of thought and intelligence. Bohm was a professor at Princeton University while Einstein served on the faculty of the Institute for Advanced Study, also located in Princeton, New Jersey, where Einstein made his home after fleeing Nazi Germany.

“We have sold Einsteins before but not in this league,” Gal Wiener, owner of the auction house, tells Newsweek over the phone. Winner’s has previously sold a book and a photo with dedications from Einstein, he says. In this case, not only is the content of the letters important, he adds, but also the documents are original typewritten pages with handwritten comments, signed by the famed physicist. “A lot of people appreciate originals.”

The letters are from the years 1951 through 1954, not long before Einstein’s death in 1955. During this period in the early 1950s, Bohm was living in Brazil. He had been arrested and tried for refusing to testify before the House Un-American Activities Committee, but he was acquitted in 1951. He went on to positions at the University of São Paulo in Brazil, the Technion in Israel, and the University of Bristol and Birkbeck College of the University of London in the U.K. He passed away in 1992 and his wife, Sarah Bohm, died in April 2016 in Jerusalem, leaving the letters to be sold by her estate.

“We know where they came from,” Wiener says of the letters’ provenance and authenticity. “It’s very obvious that he should have Einstein letters with him,” he adds, speaking of Bohm and, by extension, his widow. “There’s no doubt about it in this case.”

Einstein wrote to his friend and colleague, unsurprisingly, about physics, with one letter including handwritten equations. Those are a footnote to Einstein’s sentence: “I am sending you my book containing an appendix concerning generalized field theory and I will send you very soon a typed copy of some improvements I have found recently.” He adds that he is “very astonished about your announcement to establish some connection between the formalism of quantum theory and relativistic field theory. I must confess that I am not able to guess how such unification could be achieved.”

But he wrote about other topics, too, expressing concern for Bohm in early 1954 when he was unhappy in Brazil.

