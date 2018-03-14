Albert Einstein Quotes: 6 Sayings From the Theoretical Physicist on His Birthday

Pi Day, while exciting because of the celebrations around both the number pi and various forms of actual pie, is also a significant day in history for another reason. March 14 marks the birthday of one of the world's most famous theoretical physicists, Albert Einstein.

Einstein was born in Germany in 1879 and moved from country to country in Europe quite a bit before moving to the United States in 1933. Once in the U.S., Einstein took a position teaching at Princeton University.

In his lifetime, Einstein was awarded the 1921 Nobel Prize for physics in 1922 for his work in theoretical physics including his work on the law of the photoelectric effect, which he discovered, according to Nobel Media. In addition to the research that won Einstein the Nobel, he also published papers on theories of relativity (both general and special) and his famed equation for the mass-energy equivalence.

Einstein died in New Jersey in 1955 when he was 76.

Three Lions/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Six quotes from Albert Einstein:

“As a human being, one has been endowed with just enough intelligence to be able to see clearly how utterly inadequate that intelligence is when confronted with what exists,” he wrote in a letter to Queen Elisabeth of Belgium, according to The Yale Book of Quotations.

“Political independence is in the long run not possible without intellectual independence,” he wrote in a letter that the Einstein Archives Online has on file.

“The eternal mystery of the world is its comprehensibility….The fact that is it comprehensible is a miracle,” he wrote in “Physics and Reality” published in the Journal of the Franklin Institute.

“If A is a success in life, then A equals x plus y plus z. Work is x; y is play; and z is keeping your mouth shut,” he was quoted as saying in Observer in 1950.

“When a man sits with a pretty girl for an hour, it seems like a minute. But let him sit on a hot stove for a minute—and it’s longer than any hour. That’s relativity,” he said to his secretary as a way to explain relativity to reporters, according to The Yale Book of Quotations.

“Only two things are infinite, the universe and human stupidity, and I’m not sure about the former,” he was quoted as saying in The Fourth… 637 Best Things Anybody Ever Said.

