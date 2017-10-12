Alex Honnold: the man who climbed into the future (without a safety net)

In June the American climber Alex Honnold made a historic first ascent of the near-vertical 3,000ft El Capitan wall in Yosemite National Park - without any ropes. The world’s greatest free solo climber talks to Mark Bailey about gripping slippery rocks and dissecting fear

National Geographic magazine described your free solo climb of El Capitan on June 3 as perhaps “the greatest feat of pure rock climbing in the history of the sport.” What did it mean to you?

“For me, climbing El Cap always represented the impossible goal, the biggest and most inspiring goal. It is hard for me to even describe it. It always represented the impossible climb, the thing that is out there in the distance, for some future. Maybe it is possible? Maybe it is not? I mean it is fricking in Star Trek! In one of the opening scenes of Star Trek you have Captain Kirk soloing up the Nose (a famous climbing route up El Capitan). That just shows this climb has always seemed futuristic, so to be able to live in the future is pretty exciting.”

You are a master of the art of free soloing – climbing without ropes, harnesses or protection. How would you describe the sensation of climbing in this way?

“It feels amazing. I think one of the pleasures of soloing is the feeling of being completely safe in a situation that should be totally unsafe; to be in a position that seems totally outrageous and yet feels totally comfortable. On El Cap there are a lot of challenging sections. A lot of sections aren’t very secure and even if you do them perfectly they don’t feel safe. But there is probably 2000ft of climbing that feels safe and great so as you do it you can look around and be, like: this feels amazing!”

What are the unique characteristics of El Capitan?

“El Cap is a granite big wall and it is like granite all over the world. You are basically either climbing a crack or climbing a face in between the cracks. El Cap in general is really slippery and glacially polished so when you are climbing the faces in between the cracks they are like a mirror because they are so polished and smooth. That’s where I had to do this thing (‘smearing’) – basically using tiny footholds and edges and just trusting your grip with your feet on nothing. It is also what makes El Cap so beautiful because there is nothing on there; no plants, just a perfect, clean and beautiful rock.”

How much mental preparation did this climb require?

“I would say for El Cap there was even more visualisation than before. El Cap is just so much larger than anything else I had ever soloed. There is just that much more time required to memorise moves and think about positions. And also I did a lot of the climbing slightly differently than if I had a rope on. I chose sequences that were more secure and sometimes I would climb sections in ways that were physically more difficult but which felt safer so I had no chance of falling off. A lot had to go into it just to feel safe up there.”

Did having a film crew with you alter the experience in any way?

“Filming certainly has the potential to change the experience because having people on the wall next to you can be distracting and difficult. But over the year and a half we worked through the film projects we got things perfect. By the time I soloed El Cap we had dialled everything perfectly and they were well-rehearsed: they knew where to be exactly and how to stay out of the way. So I ended up having precisely the same experience and we still managed to make a good film of it. In a lot of ways filming helped me because it meant I could get help with the logistics and we could distribute the work a little bit, just things like carrying ropes up (for practise climbs) and helping me manage things.”

Was there a moment during the climb when you knew for certain that you would complete the ascent?

“About 500 feet from the top I looked at the clock on my phone and saw if I finished the last 500ft in 25 minutes then I would break four hours. So I was like: here we go. I started charging. I knew it was quite a bit easier from then on up and I had even free soloed that final part before. I had done it in another way, belaying in from the top, so it was a little less daunting than the rest.”

Did things go exactly according to plan on the day?

