Amir Khan's family say they predicted the end of his marriage in wake of couple's bitter Twitter spat

Amir Khan's family say they predicted the end of his marriage months ago after his explosive split was aired for the world to see on social media on Friday.

In a series of increasingly bitter messages posted on Mr Khan's Twitter account he accused his wife Faryal Makhdoom of having an affair with world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua before announcing they had "agreed to split".

View photos Amir Khan has split up with his wife Faryal Makhdoom, according to messages on his Twitter account Credit: Getty Images More

Despite claiming her account had been hacked, Mr Khan later posted a snapchat video stating that he had not been hacked and "everything was true".

On Saturday the boxer's brother Haroon, 25, an amateur boxer, told the Sun: “This is a shock but, if true, not unexpected.

“We’ve heard the rumours and we’re trying to find out exactly what’s happened.

“If they have split up it will be a huge relief to our family.”

Last December his father Sajjad Khan reportedly told the Sun that the "writing was on the wall" for their marriage.

On Friday Mr Khan joked that she had "moved up in the weight classes" before adding: "Mans like Joshua can have my left overs!".

Faryal moved on quick. Always mentioned to me how much she wanted to be with another guy, from all people another boxer �� @anthonyfjoshuapic.twitter.com/1GBAQnvzMC — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) August 4, 2017

Mr Joshua was forced to defend himself claiming he has "never even met" Mrs Khan and posted a video on Twitter of the song It Wasn't Me by Shaggy.

He wrote: "Bantz aside, I hope you guys can resolve your situation or this is a hack as we have never even met! Plus I like my women BBW #ItWasntMe".

Later in a snapchat video Mr Khan said: "Everything you saw on social media it is real. Me and Farrah have decided to move on and walk away.Nothing has been hacked.

"We have to move forward it’s not healthy for any of us. I wish her all the best in the future.

"Don’t want you guys to worry...What’s done is done, it’s all true."

View photos Anthony Joshua pictured in the ring Credit: Reuters More

Makdhoom and Khan's family have indulged in Twitter arguments in the last year, with Khan having stood by his wife.

The disagreements began when she came to blows with his family over her choice of clothing and her faith.

View photos A picture posted on Istagram by Faryal Makhdoom of the couple together in Dubai a week ago More

The couple had married in a high-profile New York wedding on 31 May 2013 at the Waldorf Astoria.