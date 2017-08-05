Amir Khan won't be watching Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor: 'It is going to be a s*** fight'

Khan is not interested by Mayweather vs McGregor: Getty

Amir Khan has warned boxing fans that Floyd Mayweather’s Las Vegas contest with Conor McGregor will be a “s*** fight”, and has tipped the undefeated American to win easily.

In recent weeks the odds of a McGregor victory have shortened slightly, although Mayweather remains the overwhelming favourite to extend his professional boxing record to 50-0.

And Khan, who hit the headlines earlier this week after the very public breakdown of his marriage, believes that Mayweather will comfortably win an uninspiring contest.

“I think it is going be a s*** fight,” he told Gulf News.

“It’s all just talk at the moment. Mayweather will simply totally outclass him. I mean, if you look at it, it’s not really a fight. McGregor has no boxing background and experience. I can safely predict a horrible knockout.

“Mayweather has not had a KO for the past six years. But with this one against McGregor he is bound to be an easy winner.”

However Khan said that McGregor was a shrewd businessman for taking the fight – even if his chances of winning are incredibly slim.

Khan thinks Mayweather will win the fight

“It would be a great way for Mayweather to end this if he knocks out a MMA superstar like McGregor, who very well knows that this is a free fight for him,” Khan added.

“You know why? Because McGregor can go back and just turn around and say that he’s lost a boxing fight to an actual boxer. He can always say ‘I have never been a boxer. I’ve always been a MMA fighter’.

“McGregor has nothing to lose in that sense, and at the end of it all, he will make a cool $100 million. It’s good business.”

Perhaps it’s understandable that Khan is no huge fan of the super-fight given that he was also chasing a shot at the Irish UFC star before the Mayweather fight announcement.

Khan was pictured ringside at UFC 208 in New York, and talked up a potential MMA switch back in March.

Khan last fought in May 2016, when he was knocked out by Canelo Álvarez

“I always said I’d give it a go, I’m a fighter who likes to fight and try different things,” he said at the time.

“He [McGregor] wouldn’t know – I’d just hit him – bam-bam-bam-bam, but if he grabbed me I’m done, I’d have to work on that.

“Nate [Diaz] choked him out and Nate said to me ‘he’s not the best when you get him on the floor’, so he’s normally a stand up fighter.

“In boxing I think I beat him quite easily in boxing but in MMA I think it might be tough but you just don’t know.”