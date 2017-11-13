Ancient Artifact Proves Humans Have Been Drinking Wine for at Least 8,000 Years

Turns out, Neolithic-era hunter-gatherers liked wine just as much as you do.

Humans, according to new discoveries in the Republic of Georgia, have been drinking wine for 8,000 years—about 600 to 1,000 years longer than previously believed.

Excavations by the Gadachrili Gora Regional Archaeological Project Expedition (yes, their acronym is GRAPE) in a collaboration between University of Toronto and the Georgian National Museum have discovered ancient jars coated with chemical evidence of winemaking. The jars were discovered at two early ceramic Neolithic sites called the Gadachrili Gora and Shulaveri Gora, which are about 30 miles south of Georgia’s capital, Tbilisi. These sites—remnants of two ancient villages dating back to 15200 B.C.—are nestled in the South Caucasus region on the border of Eastern Europe and Western Asia.

Prior research dated the earliest evidence of winemaking to an area in the Zagros Mountains of Iran to between 5400 and 5000 B.C. The latest evidence in Georgia dates back to between 6000 and 4500 B.C.

Cradle of Viticulture Bordeaux 042 More

The Georgian National Museum/Fernando Javier Urquijo

“We believe this is the oldest example of the domestication of a wild-growing Eurasian grapevine solely for the production of wine,” Stephen Batiuk, senior research associate in the near and middle Eastern civilizations department and the archaeology center at the University of Toronto, said in a press release. “Georgia is home to over 500 varieties of wine alone, suggesting that grapes have been domesticated and cross-breeding in the region for a very long time.”

Chemical evidence of winemaking was found on eight jars using the latest methods of chemical extraction to find tartaric acid, a compound that signifies grape residues, and three organic acids called malic, succinic and citric. Archaeological, botanical, climatic and radiocarbon data further demonstrated that the Eurasian grapevine Vitis vinifera flourished in those two ancient villages.

The findings are more than just proof that wine has infiltrated human culture for even longer than previously understood—it is also evidence of the deep, historical roots winemaking has in Georgia. The massive ancient jars recently discovered are similar to those used to make wine in Georgia today, according to David Lordkipanidze, director of the Georgian National Museum.

Cradle of Viticulture Bordeaux 033 More

The Georgian National Museum/Fernando Javier Urquijo

The method used in Georgia today—dubbed “Qvevri” for large jar—uses an egg-shaped vessel for making, aging and storing the wine. They are buried halfway underground in order for wine to ferment for five to six months and are used by farmers and people in the city. Wine cellars are still considered the holiest place in the home, according to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), which deemed the winemaking method as intangible cultural heritage of humanity.

