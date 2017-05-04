Ancient Egypt: 4,000-year-old funerary garden discovered in Luxor sheds light on burial practices

A funerary garden dating back nearly 4,000 years has been unearthed in Luxor, on the west bank of the Nile river. This is where the ancient Egyptian city of Thebes would have stood and may shed light both on the funerary rites and gardening practices of its inhabitants.

The credit for this discovery goes to the Spanish archaeological mission working at the Draa Abul Naga necropolis. Led by Dr Jose Galan, from the Spanish National Research Council in Madrid, the team has been working at the site for the past sixteen years.

They had excavating early 18th Dynasty rock-cut tombs (c.1500-1450 BCE) when they uncovered the funerary garden – the first such garden from ancient Thebes ever to be found.

It was standing next to the entrance to one of the tombs and appears to be quite small, measuring three metres by two metres. Divided in smaller squares, it would have contained a variety of plants. Two elevated spots for a small tree or a bush were also identified in the middle of the garden.

However, the archaeologists' most impressive discovery was perhaps that of the root and the trunk of a small 4,000 years old tree – which helped them date the garden. They also found a bowl containing dates and other fruits which may have been a funerary offering (though it is not clear when it would have been left in the garden).

The archaeologists had previously noted representations of small gardens painted on the walls of some of New Kingdom tombs. Thus, the discovery that such a garden would have existed in ancient Thebes provides evidence of an aspect of ancient Egyptian rites and religion that had previously only been known through iconography.

The Spanish mission also discovered a small mud-brick chapel in the vicinity of the garden, which harboured three stelae from the 13th Dynasty (c.1800 BCE). One of these stelae mentioned the names of four Egyptian gods – Montu, Ptah, Sokar and Osiris.

"These discoveries underscore the relevance of the central area of Dra Abu el Naga as a sacred place for the performance of a variety of cultic activities during the Middle Kingdom," Galan concluded.

