Ancient Egyptian Artifacts from King Tut’s Tomb Shown for First Time After Being Locked Away for 95 Years

Somewhere deep inside the Egyptian Museum in Cairo, 95 pieces of King Tut’s beloved treasures were locked away in storage. But now, the previously forgotten artifacts will see the light as they’re put on display in a new exhibition for the first time.

Antiquities Minister Khaled el-Anani commenced the event to celebrate the museum’s 115th anniversary on Wednesday, The Associated Press reported. The showcase includes 55 pieces of fabric adorned with gold that came from the ancient pharaoh’s tomb. The pieces were first discovered in 1922 but have not been restored or examined.

Art conservator Christian Eckmann told the AP the treasures are good examples of eastern Mediterranean culture. “Those pieces are connected to the chariots of Tutankhamen,” he said. “They were unfortunately in a very bad state of condition.”

While some of the textiles are decorated in Egyptian themes, others include eastern Mediterranean designs that were a reflection of the second millennium BC, which was roughly 4,000 years ago. They illustrate the increased creativity during the Middle and Late Bronze eras, according to The Metropolitan Museum.

King Tut’s famed tomb was discovered by English archaeologist Howard Carter in 1922. Since then, the intrigue of what treasures and possible hidden rooms lay within the ruler’s chamber have sparked many theories and interest in ancient Egypt.

Egyptologist Nicholas Reeves once theorized that King Tut’s tomb housed a hidden chamber that would reveal Queen Neferiti’s tomb. This idea was further popularized after radar technologist Hirokatsu Watanabe published a paper showing scans of two secret chambers. But, a team working for National Geographic debunked the idea in May 2016 after their scans showed no secret chambers.

Enthusiasts of Ancient Egyptian culture can get their fill of the mysterious king’s life in 2018 when the new Grand Egyptian Museum is slated to open. Smithsonian magazine reports that every piece found inside Tut’s tomb will be shown together for the first time. Just miles from the Great Pyramid of Giza, 50,000 objects will be displayed throughout the museum in total, and 30,000 have never been seen before.

The Museum’s General Director Tarek Sayed Tawfik said spectators will finally get a look at how King Tut lived thousands of years ago. “Suddenly [here] you know what he was eating, you know what he was drinking, you know how he was dressed ... You start to live with him, you start to run the country with him, you even start to mourn with him for two little girls who died before they were born.” Tawfik told the Smithsonian. “They are also part of the history of this man—his rise to power, his agony [of] being a king who must have been under pressure … not having an heir to the throne from his own line.

Until then, it's safe to say that rumors and theories will continue to run rampant as history buffs find their own answers to explain the king's mysterious life (and death).

