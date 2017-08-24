Ancient Roman sarcophagi discovered by chance next to Rome's football stadium

The two sarcophagi are thought to date from the third or fourth century AD. - ANSA / ufficio stampa

Two ancient Roman sarcophagi have been unearthed by chance close to Rome’s modern-day football stadium.

The marble coffins boast elaborate bas-reliefs and were probably the final resting place of the children of a wealthy Roman family.

They were discovered by chance when an energy utility company started digging in the area in order to lay pipelines and cables.

The utility company notified the authorities who sent in a team of archeologists to carefully excavate the tombs.

Experts said the sarcophagi appear to date from the third or fourth century AD.

The sarcophagi were found during excavation work by a utility company.

They were removed from the site and taken to a study centre in Rome where they will be cleaned, dated and analysed.

Archeologists were worried that had they not been removed promptly, they could have been easily looted or vandalized.

The stadium, known officially as the Stadio Olimpico, is home to both Lazio and Roma soccer teams.

The tombs were found at a depth of about 10ft close to the north end of the stadium, where hardline “ultra” fans congregate during matches.

The sarcophagi were found close to Rome's main football stadium.

Ancient remains are routinely discovered beneath the streets of Rome during construction and maintenance work.

In 2015, a routine operation to repair gas pipes beneath a cobbled street in the capital revealed the remains of a 2,000-year-old villa, complete with frescoed walls.

The walls of the villa were decorated with flower motifs painted in a range of colours, including red, green and purple.

The discovery was made in a busy street on the Esquiline Hill, one of the seven fabled hills on which the city was built.