Andy Murray’s wife Kim Sears has given birth to a baby girl.

The couple already have daughter Sophia who was born in 2016.

News of the birth broke after Murray played in a charity tennis match at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow.

His grandmother Shirley Erskine told Heart Scotland News that the family was “delighted” for Sophia to get a “playmate.”

She said: “We're absolutely delighted. Another little girl, a little sister for Sophia so hopefully that'll be great for her too.

“She'll have a little playmate.”

Proud parents: Andy Murray with his wife Kim Sears on their wedding day (Getty Images)

It comes months after Andy announced the news that they were expecting their second child. Speaking to reporters at Wimbledon earlier this year he said: “We’re both obviously very happy and looking forward to it.”

Murray and Sears tied the knot in April 2015 at Dunblane Cathedral before welcoming Sophia the following February, something Murray described as “the best moment of my life”.

Speaking to the BBC he said: “[2016] ended up being a good year on the court, but it was a better one off it for sure.”

The birth tops off a huge year for Murray who reached the final of three Grand Slam tournaments and won over 70 matches.