Andy Murray's wife Kim gives birth to their second daughter

The wife of tennis star Sir Andy Murray has given birth to their second daughter, his family have announced.

Sir Andy and his wife Kim already have a young daughter, Sophia, who was born in February last year.

Their second daughter is understood to have been born in England a few days ago.

News of the new arrival came less than a day after Sir Andy welcomed tennis great Roger Federer to Scotland for the first time to compete in his annual charity event.

Sir Andy's grandmother Shirley Erskine said: "All the family is delighted."

The couple, who married in 2015, announced in July that Kim was expecting a second child shortly before the start of Wimbledon.

Andy and Kim Murray tied the knot in April 2015

Sir Andy said at the time that his family were the "most important thing in his life", adding that becoming a father had helped his tennis performance.

Both Kim and the new baby are believed to be doing well.

Mrs Erskine, of Dunblane, said it was "lovely news" about the new arrival, adding: "I'm delighted of course - another little great-granddaughter and hopefully another little playmate for big sister Sophia.

"It's nice to get some good news. We were told that everything is well."

Andy Murray during his match against Roger Federer in Glasgow on Tuesday night

Around 11,000 fans packed into the SSE Hydro venue in Glasgow on Tuesday night for the match, which Sir Andy lost to Federer, the current world number two.

Sir Andy earlier welcomed Federer to Scotland with homemade shortbread and Irn Bru as he touched down in the country for the first time to compete in the charity event.

Sir Andy was delighted to have the 19-time grand slam champion supporting the event and treated him to traditional Scottish products ahead of the game.

Federer took to Twitter to post a picture of a biscuit tin with a note reading "Andy's granny's homemade shortbread" and an open can of Irn Bru.

He wrote: "Can't get a warmer welcome than this. Thanks @andy-murray ... is this your usual pre-match routine?"

Can’t get a warmer welcome than this. Thanks @andy_murray ... is this your usual pre-match routine? �� pic.twitter.com/mWntwqvDPA — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) November 7, 2017

Sir Andy replied: "Yea that's a good start but try a deep fried Mars bar on top of that and you'll be properly ready @rogerfederer."

Yea that's a good start but try a deep fried Mars bar on top of that and you'll be properly ready����@rogerfederer — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) November 7, 2017

