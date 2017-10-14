Anti-hunting views of key National Trust council candidates revealed

Half the candidates vying for election to the National Trust’s influential Council have declared themselves opposed to or sceptical of hunting ahead of a crucial vote on the issue.

Pre-election statements encourage members to “relegate it to the history books”, arguing the sport damages the Trust’s reputation among a “disapproving public”.

Others challenged hunt participants to “find another way of exercising your horse”, while one said enthusiasts should be welcomed on National Trust land “just as long as they don’t bring a pack of hounds”.

People who trail hunt will still be welcomed at Trust properties, just as long as they don’t bring a pack of hounds

Steve Anderson, Council candidate

They are among 19 candidates campaigning for six vacant seats on the organisation’s council, which oversees and appoints the ruling board.

Last night huntsmen said the comments showed the Trust risked falling into the hands of people “ignorant about the countryside”.

Next Saturday, the organisation will vote on whether to ban trail hunting on its land at its annual general meeting, a move that would affect 67 of Britain’s 200 hunts.

The Trust’s board has recommended maintaining hunting, although subject to stricter rules which critics say “paint a target” for potentially violent saboteurs.

Trail hunting began 12 years ago after Labour banned traditional fox hunting.

Of the 19 candidates, seven said hunting should be banned, a further two would not declare which way they intended to vote but indicated hostility to the sport, while others voiced support of the new stricter licences.

Among the outright opponents are two “recommended” candidates.

One, Steve Anderson, a former Chief Superintendent with West Midlands Police, said that because the Trust had refused to allow cricket at its Shugborough estate in Staffordshire last year, hunting should be banned in the interests of “equality”.

He added: “Trail hunting can still continue without access to Trust land, although I appreciate some hunts will be more inconvenienced than others, and the people who trail hunt will still be welcomed at Trust properties, just as long as they don’t bring a pack of hounds”.

Another candidate, Georgina Ramkoleea, a marketing consultant who works for the Tate galleries in London, said: “There are times when brands need to make tough decisions and sometimes that means upsetting people.

A dirty tricks campaign has seen fake signs at trust properties backing a ban Credit: PA More

Arguing that trail hunting should be banned if it caused death to wildlife, she went on: “It might upset a few people right now, but they’ll learn to live with it.”

The Countryside Alliance pointed out that six of the 19 candidates indicated they were in favour of hunting.

Next week’s vote comes in the wake of allegations of a dirty tricks campaign by anti-hunting activists accused of posting fake signs at National Trust properties urging members to support a ban.

Read more