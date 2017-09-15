'It's taken a huge amount of hurt': Mark Beaumont on his round-the-world cycling record

For Mark Beaumont, there is finally light at the end of the round-the-world tunnel.
76 days ago, the British cyclist began his Artemis World Cycle challenge, to circumnavigate the world on bike in just 80 days. That's a whopping 44 days faster than the current record – and, as things stand, Beaumont will complete his journey on Monday a day ahead of schedule, setting the new record at under 79 days.
Yesterday, on Day 75, while locked in a race against the clock on his final dash from Madrid to Paris, Beaumont took a call from The Telegraph to talk about broken teeth, killer headwinds and riding through sunsets around the world...
Since leaving Paris on July 2, you have cycled from France to Beijing, from Perth to Auckland, and from Alaska to Nova Scotia, so where in the world are you right now?
“I am on my bike and just starting to hit the hills in Spain. I left Lisbon airport on Wednesday morning after flying from Halifax, Nova Scotia, and made it across Portugal in 11 hours of riding. But now I am climbing up, up and up. It is pretty hilly. Early on Friday morning I will skirt Madrid, which is a big milestone and an important moment in the 80-day round the world journey.
"Hills, headwinds and not being able to keep anything down is proving to be a real challenge today." @LauraPenhaulhttps://t.co/eOsbqbd1yw— Mark Beaumont (@MrMarkBeaumont) September 15, 2017
One of the criteria for the circumnavigation is to hit two points on the opposite side of the world and my two points are Wellington and Madrid so Friday is a big waymark.
Spain has some big climbs and it has been over 30 degrees here. But it is beautiful. I love being back in Europe in the fresh air after some tough roads in North America. The smaller roads are a bit more cycling-friendly and it is stunning here. I have got craggy outcrops around me at the moment so it is classic, arid Mediterranean scenery. It is a beautiful part of the world to ride.
People say: ‘Doesn’t it ruin your journey when you are riding so fast?’ But when you are on your bike you are always tuned in to the world around you.”
Your mission is to break the world record by cycling around the world in 80 days, aided by a support crew following you in a vehicle in which you sleep. When will you finish?
“From here I am really gunning for a Monday finish. After Madrid, I will cut north-east and head towards the Pyrenees and on to the finish in Paris, where I started my round the world journey back on July 2. The original equation was 75 days of riding, 3 days of flights and 2 days of contingency but I have not used all my contingency days and I have managed to do slightly more than the 240 miles per day average I was aiming for.
If I manage to get to Paris on Monday the ride would be 75 days, for a world record of 78 days and ‘x’ hours. That is my ambition but there is big terrain in Spain standing in my way so we will just have to see how the weekend goes.”
In one of your most recent Twitter updates you said you were “mentally switched on but physically pretty sore.” How is the body feeling after over 16,000 miles in the saddle?
“I have managed to ride myself back into the zone but that last week in the US was punishing – not just because the riding was hard in itself but also because of the compound effect of 10 weeks of hard miles and sleep deprivation so I was really toiling. I was having to have more power naps during the day.
When I flew to Europe I had 20 hours off the bike so when I landed in Lisbon I mentally felt so much more refreshed for having had some decent sleep. And by decent sleep I mean five hours on a plane. But my body had started to think I was done. So as you can imagine the legs and backside and neck and all the bits which have been abused were grumbling.
But there is a big difference between hurting and being injured. To pull off something like this requires a huge amount of suffering and hurting but I am not injured and that is the important part.”
86 miles / 138 km into Portugal. Feeling mentally switched on but physically pretty sore. https://t.co/qDydB7vlFH#80days#ArtemisWorldCycle— Mark Beaumont (@MrMarkBeaumont) September 13, 2017
What different environments and conditions have you faced around the world?
“The terrain and conditions are constantly changing. On leg three from Anchorage to Halifax I was expecting a sunny ride in the northern hemisphere after spending time in the winter months of New Zealand and Australia. But the reality of riding through Alaska, across the Rockies and in the winds of the Prairies and the rough roads of east coast Canada was really tough in itself, along with the effects of having spent a month and a half riding before that. I think my ability to bounce back was less so I felt weaker on the bike.”
You crashed in a pothole in Russia and chipped your tooth so your performance manager Laura Penhaul had to perform an emergency operation to refill the tooth with dental resin, using instructions emailed by a dentist. Did you think your expedition was over?
“It was a pretty awful moment and it is one of the only times during my ride when I thought: is this it? Is this over? Laura’s DIY dentistry stayed put until a week ago and then it fell out. So at Halifax airport she rebuilt the tooth again.
My list of medicals when I finish this trip is quite lengthy. Obviously getting a dentist to rebuild my tooth is an important one. But I also have to get my left elbow seen to because I hurt it in the crash. I have a hairline fracture in there so I need to know how serious it is and if it can be mended. It was really difficult in the first month after the crash and I have not got my full range back in my left arm. That was another very serious moment.”
There was another incident when your support vehicle was hit by a car in Australia. Did you fear the worst?
“That was another incident that could have ended it all. We were in Melbourne when a car drove into the back of our support vehicle. I was about a metre away from it at the time. I don’t like living in a world of ‘what ifs’ but if I was one metre to the right I would have been killed.
The car was driving really fast and not looking at the roads. Luckily my support driver at the time was a Melbourne police officer who had joined the team during her holidays so when the police turned up they knew her and that meant there were no misunderstandings and everyone was okay.”
Have you managed to maintain your weight?
“My weight has stayed pretty stable. I lost six kilos during the trip which is mainly through a loss of muscle. I didn’t have a lot of fat to lose at the start but the ride has changed my body shape considerably. My arms and upper-body have wasted away and it is amazing to see the change.”
You have seen a real kaleidoscope of environments along the way. Which places have stayed in your memory?
“It was nice to revisit familiar roads like the Outback in Australia but perhaps my favourite part – despite the cold and the winter weather – was the South Island of New Zealand. I remember riding up the mountains with ice forming on my jacket and passing over Queenstown and Wanaka underneath clear blue skies. It was just stunning winter riding.
Also keep in mind that I have ridden through every dawn and every dusk, every sunrise and sunset, for the last 75 days which is just unbelievably beautiful.”
Our Rector @MrMarkBeaumont has no ordinary #cycletoworkday— University of Dundee (@dundeeuni) September 13, 2017
He is �� across the �� for @Orkidstudio#80dayshttps://t.co/EU7mxbIEtkpic.twitter.com/G6nrxlsyoc
How much sleep have you managed over the last few months?
“The plan is five hours’ sleep but I have not slept for any more than five hours since July 1. I have got used to that.
I get up at 3.30am and I am on my bike by 4.30am. During the final push, at the end of each leg when we are trying to make the earliest possible flight, my sleep drops down to 3-4 hours. That is when I really start to suffer. Five is the minimum I can get away with in terms of recovery so my muscles feel ready for another day on the bike.
I cannot wait to get to Paris, sleep in a proper bed rather than a RV, and get a good eight hours’ kip.”
What interesting characters have you met along the way?
“While I have not stopped in places or had opportunities to meet and greet people in the normal sense, I have been blown away by how many people know about my journey. People in the UK and in the cycling world knew about this trip but to go to Mongolia and Australia and America and have people look out for me, ride with me and support me is just amazing. It is the first time I have felt this global exposure and interest.”
It was great one day when someone played bagpipes by the side of the road in Quebec. I also love it when I see people coming out with their home cooking which is definitely to be encouraged. I have had plenty of cookies and brownies and what not. There was a strange theme in Canada when lots of pastors and priests came out riding out with me. A number of people wanted to come out and ride with me and pray for me at the same time.”
Have you managed to stay in touch with your wife and family?
“I have been keeping in contact with my wife and kids and I have drawn a huge amount from that. Eighty days feels like a long time in the age of young children. Since I have been away I have missed my four-year-old’s birthday. I also have a one-year-old who has started to walk since I have been away. So a lot is going on.
Friends who I have not heard from since school have all come out the woodwork and are now in touch with me on a daily basis so I have learnt to value family and friends in an amazing way and they have provided me with huge encouragement.”
What will you do when you arrive back in Paris next week?
“I have been trying not to think about it too much. Paris will be a big moment. I think there will be a lot of people there and a lot of people will join me for the last leg. The days are ticking down nicely but it still feels a long way away.
I don’t want anything big or grand. I am looking forward to the simple things in life which I haven’t done for two months. If you think about it, I have not walked anywhere for two months. So I look forward to walking the dog and sleeping in a normal bed and eating a nice meal without getting pummelled with a massage at the same time.
All the things you take for granted, like driving a car rather than riding a bike, or spending time with my kids. All those incredibly simple but beautiful things are what I am looking forward to.”
