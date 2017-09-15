'It's taken a huge amount of hurt': Mark Beaumont on his round-the-world cycling record

For Mark Beaumont, there is finally light at the end of the round-the-world tunnel.

76 days ago, the British cyclist began his Artemis World Cycle challenge, to circumnavigate the world on bike in just 80 days. That's a whopping 44 days faster than the current record – and, as things stand, Beaumont will complete his journey on Monday a day ahead of schedule, setting the new record at under 79 days.

Yesterday, on Day 75, while locked in a race against the clock on his final dash from Madrid to Paris, Beaumont took a call from The Telegraph to talk about broken teeth, killer headwinds and riding through sunsets around the world...

Since leaving Paris on July 2, you have cycled from France to Beijing, from Perth to Auckland, and from Alaska to Nova Scotia, so where in the world are you right now?

“I am on my bike and just starting to hit the hills in Spain. I left Lisbon airport on Wednesday morning after flying from Halifax, Nova Scotia, and made it across Portugal in 11 hours of riding. But now I am climbing up, up and up. It is pretty hilly. Early on Friday morning I will skirt Madrid, which is a big milestone and an important moment in the 80-day round the world journey.

"Hills, headwinds and not being able to keep anything down is proving to be a real challenge today." @LauraPenhaulhttps://t.co/eOsbqbd1yw — Mark Beaumont (@MrMarkBeaumont) September 15, 2017

One of the criteria for the circumnavigation is to hit two points on the opposite side of the world and my two points are Wellington and Madrid so Friday is a big waymark.

Spain has some big climbs and it has been over 30 degrees here. But it is beautiful. I love being back in Europe in the fresh air after some tough roads in North America. The smaller roads are a bit more cycling-friendly and it is stunning here. I have got craggy outcrops around me at the moment so it is classic, arid Mediterranean scenery. It is a beautiful part of the world to ride.

People say: ‘Doesn’t it ruin your journey when you are riding so fast?’ But when you are on your bike you are always tuned in to the world around you.”

Your mission is to break the world record by cycling around the world in 80 days, aided by a support crew following you in a vehicle in which you sleep. When will you finish?

“From here I am really gunning for a Monday finish. After Madrid, I will cut north-east and head towards the Pyrenees and on to the finish in Paris, where I started my round the world journey back on July 2. The original equation was 75 days of riding, 3 days of flights and 2 days of contingency but I have not used all my contingency days and I have managed to do slightly more than the 240 miles per day average I was aiming for.

If I manage to get to Paris on Monday the ride would be 75 days, for a world record of 78 days and ‘x’ hours. That is my ambition but there is big terrain in Spain standing in my way so we will just have to see how the weekend goes.”

In one of your most recent Twitter updates you said you were “mentally switched on but physically pretty sore.” How is the body feeling after over 16,000 miles in the saddle?

“I have managed to ride myself back into the zone but that last week in the US was punishing – not just because the riding was hard in itself but also because of the compound effect of 10 weeks of hard miles and sleep deprivation so I was really toiling. I was having to have more power naps during the day.

When I flew to Europe I had 20 hours off the bike so when I landed in Lisbon I mentally felt so much more refreshed for having had some decent sleep. And by decent sleep I mean five hours on a plane. But my body had started to think I was done. So as you can imagine the legs and backside and neck and all the bits which have been abused were grumbling.

But there is a big difference between hurting and being injured. To pull off something like this requires a huge amount of suffering and hurting but I am not injured and that is the important part.”

86 miles / 138 km into Portugal. Feeling mentally switched on but physically pretty sore. https://t.co/qDydB7vlFH#80days#ArtemisWorldCycle — Mark Beaumont (@MrMarkBeaumont) September 13, 2017

What different environments and conditions have you faced around the world?

