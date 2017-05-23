'It should have been the best day of her life, and it turned into the worst'. How a night of joy turned to mass murder in Manchester

A young woman is helped on the steps of the Manchester Arena after the attack - London News Pictures Ltd

Ariana Grande had just finished the final song of her sell-out concert, and excited children clutching giant pink balloons and wearing kitten ears were filing out through the foyer of the Manchester Arena with parents eager to get them home to bed.

They had come from all over the north to see their idol, and some had made their way towards the exits early to beat the rush ahead of their long journeys home.

Just after 10:30pm, a suicide bomber walked into the scene of innocent joy and detonated a device laced with screws and bolts. The explosion shook the entire building, killing 22 children and adults, and injuring dozens more.

John Young, who was among those leaving slightly early with his wife and nine-year-old daughter in the hope of beating the traffic, had made it as far as the steps at the arena’s main entrance.

He described hearing a “massive bang” and in the aftermath of the explosion “there were young children, terrified, crying their eyes out”.

“My daughter was in absolute bits,” he said. “No nine-year-old girl should see anything like that.

"It should have been the best day of her life, and it turned into the worst one.

"I dread to think what would have happened if I hadn't said 'let's leave slightly early'."

Inside the 21,000-seater arena, panic took hold. Grande’s fan base is predominantly young girls, and the auditorium was filled with children’s screams as there was a rush for the exits.

Jane Pearson, 46, an English teacher from Chadderton, Greater Manchester, had gone to the concert with her daughter, Rachel, 21, as a birthday treat, and was in a block of seats near the site of the explosion.

She said: "It was just at the actual final moment of the concert. Then all of a sudden this loud explosion, followed by a ton of smoke was coming up from the left of me.

"Then just absolute chaos. Disbelief, everybody running over each other not quite knowing what had gone on. Mad chaotic rush to nearest exit, lots of people crying and wailing. Really upsetting for everyone concerned.

"There were people bleeding, and lots of people being separated, very scary, very upsetting. It's just a terrible thing. Who could do this at a concert where there's children and families? It’s just unbelievable."

Another concert-goer called Jessica told the BBC: “I just heard this massive bang and then everyone just started running towards us screaming and crying. Everyone just trampled over us just to get out.”

Teenager Abigail Walker said: "I had to make sure I had my sister. I grabbed hold of her and pulled hard. Everyone was running and crying.”

Police received the first 999 calls at 10.33pm, and within minutes a fleet of 60 ambulances was on its way to the venue.

Andy, a father who was waiting to pick up his wife and daugher from the concert, said: "As I was waiting an explosion went off and it threw me through the first set of doors about 30ft to the next set of doors.

"When I got up and looked around there was about 30 people scattered everywhere, some of them looked dead, they might have been unconscious but there was a lot of fatalities.

"My first thing was to run in the stadium to try and find my wife and daughter.

"When I couldn't find them I looked back outside and the police, fire and ambulance were there and I looked at some of the bodies trying to find my family.

"Luckily they weren't there, I managed to find them outside the arena and got them back to the hotel."

As the injured were ferried to hospital, parents who had become separated from their children, or who had allowed them to go to the concert with friends, frantically tried to find them. As every minute passed, they became more desperate.

Many of them used social media to put out appeals when they could not get answers from their children’s mobile phones.

"Everyone pls share this, my little sister Emma was at the Ari concert tonight in #Manchester and she isn't answering her phone, pls help me," said one message posted alongside a picture of a blonde-haired girl with flowers in her hair.

Another Twitter user called Erin:P urged people to help him find his sister: "She's wearing a pink sweatshirt and blue jeans. Her name is Whitney."

A third Twitter account, Deplorable MrsK, posted a picture of a young man smiling and wearing a suit, saying: "My son was in the Manchester Arena today. He's not picking up my call! Please....”

