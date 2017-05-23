'It should have been the best day of her life, and it turned into the worst'. How a night of joy turned to mass murder in Manchester

Ariana Grande had just finished the final song of her sell-out concert, and excited children clutching giant pink balloons and wearing kitten ears were filing out through the foyer of the Manchester Arena with parents eager to get them home to bed.
They had come from all over the north to see their idol, and some had made their way towards the exits early to beat the rush ahead of their long journeys home.
Just after 10:30pm, a suicide bomber walked into the scene of innocent joy and detonated a device laced with screws and bolts. The explosion shook the entire building, killing 22 children and adults, and injuring dozens more.
John Young, who was among those leaving slightly early with his wife and nine-year-old daughter in the hope of beating the traffic, had made it as far as the steps at the arena’s main entrance.
He described hearing a “massive bang” and in the aftermath of the explosion “there were young children, terrified, crying their eyes out”.
“My daughter was in absolute bits,” he said. “No nine-year-old girl should see anything like that.
"It should have been the best day of her life, and it turned into the worst one.
"I dread to think what would have happened if I hadn't said 'let's leave slightly early'."
Inside the 21,000-seater arena, panic took hold. Grande’s fan base is predominantly young girls, and the auditorium was filled with children’s screams as there was a rush for the exits.
Jane Pearson, 46, an English teacher from Chadderton, Greater Manchester, had gone to the concert with her daughter, Rachel, 21, as a birthday treat, and was in a block of seats near the site of the explosion.
She said: "It was just at the actual final moment of the concert. Then all of a sudden this loud explosion, followed by a ton of smoke was coming up from the left of me.
"Then just absolute chaos. Disbelief, everybody running over each other not quite knowing what had gone on. Mad chaotic rush to nearest exit, lots of people crying and wailing. Really upsetting for everyone concerned.
"There were people bleeding, and lots of people being separated, very scary, very upsetting. It's just a terrible thing. Who could do this at a concert where there's children and families? It’s just unbelievable."
Another concert-goer called Jessica told the BBC: “I just heard this massive bang and then everyone just started running towards us screaming and crying. Everyone just trampled over us just to get out.”
Teenager Abigail Walker said: "I had to make sure I had my sister. I grabbed hold of her and pulled hard. Everyone was running and crying.”
Police received the first 999 calls at 10.33pm, and within minutes a fleet of 60 ambulances was on its way to the venue.
Andy, a father who was waiting to pick up his wife and daugher from the concert, said: "As I was waiting an explosion went off and it threw me through the first set of doors about 30ft to the next set of doors.
"When I got up and looked around there was about 30 people scattered everywhere, some of them looked dead, they might have been unconscious but there was a lot of fatalities.
"My first thing was to run in the stadium to try and find my wife and daughter.
"When I couldn't find them I looked back outside and the police, fire and ambulance were there and I looked at some of the bodies trying to find my family.
"Luckily they weren't there, I managed to find them outside the arena and got them back to the hotel."
As the injured were ferried to hospital, parents who had become separated from their children, or who had allowed them to go to the concert with friends, frantically tried to find them. As every minute passed, they became more desperate.
Many of them used social media to put out appeals when they could not get answers from their children’s mobile phones.
"Everyone pls share this, my little sister Emma was at the Ari concert tonight in #Manchester and she isn't answering her phone, pls help me," said one message posted alongside a picture of a blonde-haired girl with flowers in her hair.
Another Twitter user called Erin:P urged people to help him find his sister: "She's wearing a pink sweatshirt and blue jeans. Her name is Whitney."
A third Twitter account, Deplorable MrsK, posted a picture of a young man smiling and wearing a suit, saying: "My son was in the Manchester Arena today. He's not picking up my call! Please....”
Charlotte Campbell, mother of a 15-year-old daughter who was missing, said: "I daren't leave the house in case she gets home."
Grande herself tweeted: "Broken. From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don't have words."
In Downing Street, Theresa May stayed up through the night to keep abreast of developments. She called Jeremy Corbyn at 4am and they agreed to halt the general election campaign as it became clear that this was the deadliest terrorist attack in Britain since the 7/7 suicide bombings that killed 52 people in 2005.
Flags were lowered to half mast above Number 10 and Mrs May arranged a meeting of the Cobra emergency committee for 9am.
As dawn broke, Ian Hopkins, chief constable of Greater Manchester Police, confirmed that a suicide bomber was behind the attack.
He said: “This has been the most horrific incident we have had to face in Greater Manchester and one that we all hoped we would never see. Families and many young people were out to enjoy a concert at the Manchester Arena and have lost their lives.
“Our thoughts are with those 22 victims that we now know have died, the 59 people who have been injured and their loved ones...They are being treated at eight hospitals across Greater Manchester.”
Andy Burnham, elected Mayor of Manchester only this month, said Mancunians were strong people but "this is going to be a hard and difficult time that will test every ounce of that strength".
The city quickly came together, with people offering rooms in their homes for those unable to get home. Taxi drivers worked for free, and after Fox News’s Geraldo Rivera tweeted in the US that Manchester was a “hotbed of Islamic radicals”, one user responded: “Manchester Muslim doctors working through the night, Manchester Muslim taxi drivers taking people home for free. You don't know Manchester.”
While there was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, Isil supporters hailed it as a victory against "the crusaders" of the West. In one video an English-speaking extremist held up a home-made sign with the word "Manchester" and the date of the attack.
"This is only the beginning. The lions of Islamic State of Iraq and Sham are beginning to attack all the crusaders," the masked man said.
The fact that the attack happened on the fourth anniversary of the murder of drummer Lee Rigby by Islamist terrorists was seen by some as significant.
Manchester itself is no stranger to terrorism. The Arena is just half a mile from the site of the Arndale Centre which was destroyed by an IRA bomb in June 1996. A 3,300lb bomb, the largest ever exploded on the UK mainland, injured 200 people and obliterated the city centre.
As the Home Secretary Amber Rudd said in an early morning statement from the Home Office: “The great city of Manchester has been affected by terrorism before. Its spirit was not bowed; its community continued.”
