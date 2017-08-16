'Best news of the year!' How the world reacted to Daniel Craig returning as James Bond

Daniel Craig has finally ended years of speculation by confirming he will reprise his role as James Bond.
The 49-year-old revealed in an interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert it would likely be the last time he plays 007, saying he hoped to “go out on a high note”.
Here’s how the internet reacted
BREAKING NEWS: ��������������— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) August 16, 2017
Daniel Craig, will you return as James Bond? - @StephenAtHome
Yes - #DanielCraig#LSSCpic.twitter.com/FroXh2qsp4
Many fans were delighted
I feel like pic.twitter.com/4mSyvwNuxS— lin@ワンダーウーマン楽しみ (@lin70747222) August 16, 2017
Watching you NOW!! ❤️������ me some @DanielCraigOO7pic.twitter.com/Vd8UVoFf3v— sandrea jeane (@SandreaJ) August 16, 2017
Best news of the year!— JD Rebel (@jdrebelinc) August 16, 2017
Others ... not so much
Oh come on! ������#DanielCraig#JamesBond#GameOfThronespic.twitter.com/vk1pjNV4ZD— Mr. A Kundi (@adnzafar) August 16, 2017
Well thats the bond franchise ruined— Jord Seagrave (@JordonSeagrave) August 16, 2017
Please no more! pic.twitter.com/9QBjn7uCfg— Nathan (@NathanMimsy) August 16, 2017
But we all knew he was returning as Bond ... right?
We knew that already.— Rob Ostrom (@RobOstrom) August 16, 2017
And now we can spend another two years speculating about whether Ben Affleck will continue to play Batman...— Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) August 16, 2017
It seemed the perfect time to look back at his previous Bond films
As Daniel Craig has confirmed he'll be playing Bond again, feels apt to look at the best acting by an extra in a background scene again. pic.twitter.com/qbQzGW767i— Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) August 16, 2017
And the other Bonds
Can't help thinking they scheduled the next Bond film to allow Daniel Craig to nip past Roger Moore & become the longest-serving 007. pic.twitter.com/NHvrcgCUi0— Ian Jones (@ian_a_jones) August 16, 2017
Other Bond fans argued Craig should have been replaced
I'm not mad but mad bc Tom hiddletson would be great— @rrolandxx (@rrolandxx) August 16, 2017
Tom Hiddleston should be James Bond!!! #Bond#LSSC#craig— Justsaynoto Covfefe (@prometheusfire1) August 16, 2017
cast idris elba already https://t.co/1j0T3omDmz— payel (@htgawmarvel) August 16, 2017
Simon Massey was just disappointed
Oh bugger, won't be me then?— Simon Massey (@simon2112massey) August 16, 2017
Daniel Craig made it official just now on @colbertlateshow he's back as Bond!!! ��#bond25pic.twitter.com/kGLlKKwFGX— ℜℭ #ᴾʳᵒᵗᵉᶜᵗᵀʳᵃⁿˢᴷⁱᵈˢ (@MorphanScout) August 16, 2017
Craig said he believes the film, which is due out in 2019, will be his final time as the agent.
"I think this is it. I just want to go out on a high note and I can't wait," he said.
He said he "couldn't be happier" over the announcement and addressed the time he told an interviewer he would rather "rather slash my wrists" than play the agent again.
"There's no point in making excuses about it but it was two days after I finished shooting the last movie," he said.
"I went into an interview and someone said, 'Would you do another one?'
"Instead of saying something with style and grace, I gave a really stupid answer."
Meanwhile, here's everything we know about the next 007 movie.