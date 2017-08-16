'Best news of the year!' How the world reacted to Daniel Craig returning as James Bond

Daniel Craig has finally ended years of speculation by confirming he will reprise his role as James Bond.

The 49-year-old revealed in an interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert it would likely be the last time he plays 007, saying he hoped to “go out on a high note”.

Here’s how the internet reacted

Many fans were delighted

Best news of the year! — JD Rebel (@jdrebelinc) August 16, 2017

Others ... not so much

Well thats the bond franchise ruined — Jord Seagrave (@JordonSeagrave) August 16, 2017

But we all knew he was returning as Bond ... right?

We knew that already. — Rob Ostrom (@RobOstrom) August 16, 2017

And now we can spend another two years speculating about whether Ben Affleck will continue to play Batman... — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) August 16, 2017

It seemed the perfect time to look back at his previous Bond films

As Daniel Craig has confirmed he'll be playing Bond again, feels apt to look at the best acting by an extra in a background scene again. pic.twitter.com/qbQzGW767i — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) August 16, 2017

And the other Bonds

Can't help thinking they scheduled the next Bond film to allow Daniel Craig to nip past Roger Moore & become the longest-serving 007. pic.twitter.com/NHvrcgCUi0 — Ian Jones (@ian_a_jones) August 16, 2017

Other Bond fans argued Craig should have been replaced

I'm not mad but mad bc Tom hiddletson would be great — @rrolandxx (@rrolandxx) August 16, 2017

cast idris elba already https://t.co/1j0T3omDmz — payel (@htgawmarvel) August 16, 2017

Simon Massey was just disappointed

Oh bugger, won't be me then? — Simon Massey (@simon2112massey) August 16, 2017

Daniel Craig made it official just now on @colbertlateshow he's back as Bond!!! ��#bond25pic.twitter.com/kGLlKKwFGX — ℜℭ #ᴾʳᵒᵗᵉᶜᵗᵀʳᵃⁿˢᴷⁱᵈˢ (@MorphanScout) August 16, 2017

Craig said he believes the film, which is due out in 2019, will be his final time as the agent.

"I think this is it. I just want to go out on a high note and I can't wait," he said.

He said he "couldn't be happier" over the announcement and addressed the time he told an interviewer he would rather "rather slash my wrists" than play the agent again.

"There's no point in making excuses about it but it was two days after I finished shooting the last movie," he said.

"I went into an interview and someone said, 'Would you do another one?'

"Instead of saying something with style and grace, I gave a really stupid answer."

Meanwhile, here's everything we know about the next 007 movie.