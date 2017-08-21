'Of course it's cloudy in England!' Britons left underwhelmed by partial solar eclipse

As millions across America witnessed a once-in-a-lifetime full solar eclipse, UK sky watchers were left disappointed by what they were able to see.

Weather experts had promised a partial solar eclipse in the UK, with the moon appearing to take a "bite" out of the sun in a phenomenon lasting roughly 40 minutes.

However, many were left underwhelmed and unable to see anything at all due to the cloud cover blocking their view.

How Twitter reacted

Nothing says 'significant UK astronomical event' like impenetrable cloud cover! Partial #Eclipse2017 — AD Wynne (@AD_Wynne) August 21, 2017

#Eclipse2017 there is an eclipse in the UK right NOW @metoffice Unfortunately there is 100% cloud cover in Wycombe pic.twitter.com/BVlajQGUSe — Vijay Srao (@VijaySrao) August 21, 2017

So of course it's cloudy in the uk ��#Eclipse2017 — Liz Bold (@Lizuk88) August 21, 2017

The UK seems to always be cloudy on the day of an eclipse. We must have the most miserable weather in the world! #eclipse2017pic.twitter.com/vGdtRJWXuM — MattWilliamsPC (@MattWilliamsPC) August 21, 2017

Some saw the funny side

Something amazing is happening in the cosmos right now. You know what that means UK & Ireland - It's cloudy outside!! #Eclipse#Eclipse2017 — Darren Maguire (@DM_1292) August 21, 2017

#Eclipse2017 meanwhile in the UK... �� ������ — Karen Sanchez (@KarenASanchez95) August 21, 2017

NASA: Going to be the best observed #SolarEclispe in history!



US: Once in a life time #Eclipse2017!



UK: Partial eclipse 7:30pm!



ME: ... pic.twitter.com/ZqoFm4hbP5











— UK Fun Days Out (@UKfunDaysOut) August 21, 2017

'People in the U.K. should be able to see a partial solar eclipse'



The UK: pic.twitter.com/Jya6XMJ9O5



— Mooch (@Groove_Dust) August 21, 2017

Met Office forecaster Martin Bowles admitted before the event: "It doesn't look very promising.

"It is only going to be about 4% of the sun which will be blotted out, so even if it is perfect weather conditions you won't see a lot.

"From a meteorological point of view it is not looking very good because of the cloud - most people won't be able to see a thing."