'Of course it's cloudy in England!' Britons left underwhelmed by partial solar eclipse

    Mark Molloy
    Gloomy skies stopped Britons from seeing a partial solar eclipse - Twitter / @alitwonk Follow

    As millions across America witnessed a once-in-a-lifetime full solar eclipse, UK sky watchers were left disappointed by what they were able to see. 

    Weather experts had promised a partial solar eclipse in the UK, with the moon appearing to take a "bite" out of the sun in a phenomenon lasting roughly 40 minutes.

    However, many were left underwhelmed and unable to see anything at all due to the cloud cover blocking their view.

     Met Office forecaster Martin Bowles admitted before the event: "It doesn't look very promising.

    "It is only going to be about 4% of the sun which will be blotted out, so even if it is perfect weather conditions you won't see a lot.

    "From a meteorological point of view it is not looking very good because of the cloud - most people won't be able to see a thing."

