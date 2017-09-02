It's a girl! Serena Williams welcomes first child with fiance Alexis Ohanian

Baby news: The couple welcomed their first daughter: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Messages of congratulations flooded in for tennis star Serena Williams after the US Open announced the birth of her first child.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion welcomed a baby girl with fiance Alexis Ohanian​ on Friday, after going into labour the day before.

The news was announced by the US Open Tennis official Twitter account, which shared a video message of congratulations to the athlete – containing heartfelt tributes from tennis pros from around the world.

Stacey Allaster, chief executive of the United States Tennis Association said: "Hey Serena, welcome to the best club in the world: motherhood. Can't wait to see you, a mum, and your precious little healthy baby. Congrats!"

View photos Baby on board: Serena Williams announced her pregnancy with a snapchat picture (Snapchat/ Serena Williams) More

Spain's tennis superstar, Rafael Nadal also tweeted: "Congrats Serena!!! So much joy for you!!!"

Vogue also posted a tribute to the new mother and quoted her interview where she said: "Two weeks after we found out (about the pregnancy), I played the Australian Open.

"I told Alexis it has to be a girl because there I was playing in 100-degree weather, and that baby never gave me any trouble. Ride or die. Women are tough that way."

Last month, the 23-time Grand Slam winner hosted a 50s-themed baby shower, with stars such as Eva Longoria, Ciara, Destiny's Child star Kelly Rowland and La La Anthony among the guests.