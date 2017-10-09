'I was just stood there': World conker champion, 85, says the game is all down to luck

John Riley was modest about the skills it took to win - REX/Shutterstock

A pensioner who won the World Conker Championships has said the game is all down to luck, taking the crown after not having played for 70 years.

Chelsea Pensioner John Riley was crowned the "conker king" at the annual competition, but was rather blasé about his win.

He told The Telegraph: "It's the cards you've been dealt with. If you've got a Conker that's harder than your opponents- then you've won! Because they smash theirs against yours. I was just stood there and mine was intact. "

A spokesperson for the World Conker Championships, which took place in Southwick in Northamptonshire, said that perhaps he was being modest.

He said: "He was a really good player – accurate, good technique, and kept going."

The conker king and queen

John Riley, who served in Korea in the 1950s, had to battle his way through four rounds, a semi-final and a final, against 230 competitors from 14 countries.

Some conker fans came from as far as New Zealand, the US and Russia, but were no match for Mr Riley, who hadn't played conkers since he was a boy.

Mr Riley, who came in a group of Chelsea Pensioners, was foiled at the very end by his "conker queen", animal charity owner Julie Freeman, 45, from Rutland, who won the women's heats.

The two battled after they were crowned, at the end of the competition.

Conker championships | The rules

Despite saying his win was down to luck, Mr Riley was thrilled and said he was excited to compete next year.

He said: "I have saved the conkers to give to my grandkids.

"It was great fun, the crowd were brilliant and were sticking up for us because we were the underdogs. I have to go back next year to defend my title and return the cup."