'We keep fighting back with greater Manchester spirit': Listen as poet reads out stunning and defiant tribute to the city at vigil

The poem brought a tear to many an eye - AP

Poet Tony Walsh brought a crowd of thousands in Manchester to silence with his powerful words about the beauty of the vibrant city which survived an atrocious terror attack on Monday night.

At the vigil to those who lost their lives or were injured or missing in the attack when a terrorist blew himself up at an Ariana Grande concert, Mr Walsh read out a poem about why the spirit of Manchester will never be quashed.

Defiant poem pays tribute to the spirit of Manchester, written and performed by @LongfellaPoet at the #ManchesterAttack vigil. Watch in full pic.twitter.com/t4vmCocJNP — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 23, 2017

Poet Tony Walsh, 51, delivered a version of his poem This Is The Place, an ode to the city of Manchester and its people, to a packed Albert Square.

He told the Press Association: "As a proud Mancunian, I was worried that I'd find that emotional, particularly when I mentioned my mum, who passed away a while ago.

"It meant a lot to me. I wanted to do it for Manchester. I didn't want to crack, because Manchester won't crack.

"I felt quite calm actually, when it came to do it.

"It was a privilege."

The poet, originally from Tameside, said the poem was previously commissioned by a charity called Forever Manchester.

"There was flashes of humour in there because that's Manchester all the time, and it's Manchester even in its darkest hours.

"And it's important to me that the poem is true to Manchester and its people, and we fight through these things with humour, as hard as it is sometimes. That's the Mancunian way," he said.

Mr Walsh, who now lives in Prestwich, said he is often commissioned to write about the city.

He has also previously written a poem to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Manchester Arena two years ago.

The full poem is below:

This is the place In the north-west of England. It’s ace, it’s the best And the songs that we sing from the stands, from our bands Set the whole planet shaking. Our inventions are legends. There’s nowt we can’t make, and so we make brilliant music We make brilliant bands We make goals that make souls leap from seats in the stands And we make things from steel And we make things from cotton And we make people laugh, take the mick sommat rotten And we make you at home And we make you feel welcome and we make summat happen And we can’t seem to help it And if you’re looking from history, then yeah we’ve a wealth But the Manchester way is to make it yourself. And make us a record, a new number one And make us a brew while you’re up, love, go on And make us feel proud that you’re winning the league And make us sing louder and make us believe that this is the place that has helped shape the world And this is the place where a Manchester girl named Emmeline Pankhurst from the streets of Moss Side led a suffragette city with sisterhood pride And this is the place with appliance of science, we’re on it, atomic, we struck with defiance, and in the face of a challenge, we always stand tall, Mancunians, in union, delievered it all

Such as housing and libraries and health, education and unions and co-ops and first railway stations

So we’re sorry, bear with us, we invented commuters. But we hope you forgive us, we invented computers.

And this is the place Henry Rice strolled with rolls, and we’ve rocked and we’ve rolled with our own northern soul

And so this is the place to do business then dance, where go-getters and goal-setters know they’ve a chance

And this is the place where we first played as kids. And me mum, lived and died here, she loved it, she did.

And this is the place where our folks came to work, where they struggled in puddles, they hurt in the dirt and they built us a city, they built us these towns and they coughed on the cobbles to the deafening sound to the steaming machines and the screaming of slaves, they were scheming for greatness, they dreamed to their graves.

And they left us a spirit. They left us a vibe. The Mancunian way to survive and to thrive and to work and to build, to connect, and create and greater ― Manchester’s greatness is keeping it great.

And so this is the place now with kids of our own. Some are born here, some drawn here, but all call it home.

And they’ve covered the cobbles, but they’ll never defeat, all the dreamers and schemers who still teem through these streets.

