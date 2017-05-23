'Killed by evil': How newspapers reported the Manchester Arena attack on Wednesday morning

The worst terror attack to hit Britain since the July 2005 London bombings has sent shockwaves around the world, after 22 people were killed in an explosion an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

Police were called to reports of an explosion at 10.33pm, shortly after Grande, the US singer, had finished her performance as thousands of people streamed out of the Arena.

Here's how tragedy was reported by newspapers in the UK and around the world on Wednesday:

Here Tuesday's front pages

The Daily Telegraph

TELEGRAPH: Troops on the streets in race to foil second terror attack #tomorrowspaperstodaypic.twitter.com/KU9UxVUjz5 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) 23 May 2017

The Daily Mirror

Daily Mail

DAILY MAIL: Soldiers on The Streets #tomorrowspaperstodaypic.twitter.com/VgtguUlvPj — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) 23 May 2017

The Times

The Guardian

Young lives stolen by terror

Tomorrow's Guardian pic.twitter.com/taL8Eh18hR

— Paul Johnson (@paul__johnson) 23 May 2017

The Sun

Metro

METRO: Now they kill our little girls #tomorrowspaperstodaypic.twitter.com/0rCc2Okbts — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) 23 May 2017

Yorkshire Post

The Scotsman

THE SCOTSMAN: Threat level raised to highest as troops called in after attack #tomorrowspaperstodaypic.twitter.com/L91MviS2vZ — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) 23 May 2017

Eastern Daily Press

The National

Financial Times

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition for May 24https://t.co/WiysJeQM5rpic.twitter.com/gBF8jknUih — Financial Times (@FT) 23 May 2017

World

Die Welt

Sydney Morning Herald (Australia)

Canberra Times (Australia)

Today's front page leads on the Manchester attack with @NickdMillerpic.twitter.com/xwpUQdwdsA — Canberra Times (@canberratimes) 23 May 2017

