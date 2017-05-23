'Killed by evil': How newspapers reported the Manchester Arena attack on Wednesday morning

The worst terror attack to hit Britain since the July 2005 London bombings has sent shockwaves around the world, after 22 people were killed in an explosion an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.
Police were called to reports of an explosion at 10.33pm, shortly after Grande, the US singer, had finished her performance as thousands of people streamed out of the Arena.
Here's how tragedy was reported by newspapers in the UK and around the world on Wednesday:
The Daily Telegraph
TELEGRAPH: Troops on the streets in race to foil second terror attack #tomorrowspaperstodaypic.twitter.com/KU9UxVUjz5— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) 23 May 2017
The Daily Mirror
MIRROR: Killed by evil #tomorrowspaperstodaypic.twitter.com/sjCKoQQP0X— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) 23 May 2017
Daily Mail
DAILY MAIL: Soldiers on The Streets #tomorrowspaperstodaypic.twitter.com/VgtguUlvPj— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) 23 May 2017
The Times
THE TIMES: Libya terror link #tomorrowspaperstodaypic.twitter.com/Hbq6eM8aRB— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) 23 May 2017
The Guardian
Young lives stolen by terror— Paul Johnson (@paul__johnson) 23 May 2017
Tomorrow's Guardian pic.twitter.com/taL8Eh18hR
The Sun
THE SUN: Pure Evil #tomorrowspaperstodaypic.twitter.com/ugGLS8iYXv— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) 23 May 2017
Metro
METRO: Now they kill our little girls #tomorrowspaperstodaypic.twitter.com/0rCc2Okbts— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) 23 May 2017
Yorkshire Post
Tomorrow's @yorkshirepost front page @hendopolis@suttonnick#tomorrowspaperstoday#yplive@BBCPapers@Skypaperspic.twitter.com/OoW38cMmfs— Mike Gaunt (@mikegauntdesign) 23 May 2017
The Scotsman
THE SCOTSMAN: Threat level raised to highest as troops called in after attack #tomorrowspaperstodaypic.twitter.com/L91MviS2vZ— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) 23 May 2017
Eastern Daily Press
Tomorrow's @EDP24 front. #tomorrowspaperstoday#WeStandTogether@hendopolispic.twitter.com/ahxE0Gfwud— David Powles (@David_Powles) 23 May 2017
The National
THE NATIONAL: We ❤️ Manchester #tomorrowspaperstodaypic.twitter.com/YJ4HYuuywx— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) 23 May 2017
Financial Times
Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition for May 24https://t.co/WiysJeQM5rpic.twitter.com/gBF8jknUih— Financial Times (@FT) 23 May 2017
World
Die Welt
"Manchester United": Tomorrow's Front Page of @welt kompakt. #ManchesterArenapic.twitter.com/nJygcjnq9Z— Jörgen Camrath (@uniwave) 23 May 2017
Sydney Morning Herald (Australia)
Today's front page of the Herald https://t.co/eEH8m1plEupic.twitter.com/aJAS9jhu1L— smh.com.au (@smh) 23 May 2017
Canberra Times (Australia)
Today's front page leads on the Manchester attack with @NickdMillerpic.twitter.com/xwpUQdwdsA— Canberra Times (@canberratimes) 23 May 2017