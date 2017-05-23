    'Killed by evil': How newspapers reported the Manchester Arena attack on Wednesday morning

    Telegraph Reporters
    Newspapers

    The worst terror attack to hit Britain since the July 2005 London bombings has sent shockwaves around the world, after 22 people were killed in an explosion an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

    Police were called to reports of an explosion at 10.33pm, shortly after Grande, the US singer, had finished her performance as thousands of people streamed out of the Arena.

    Here's how tragedy was reported by newspapers in the UK and around the world on Wednesday:

    Here Tuesday's front pages

    The Daily Telegraph

    The Daily Mirror

    Daily Mail

    The Times

    The Guardian

    The Sun

    Metro

    Yorkshire Post

    The Scotsman

    Eastern Daily Press

    The National

    Financial Times

    World

    Die Welt

    Sydney Morning Herald (Australia)

    Canberra Times (Australia)

     

     

     

    RegisterLog incommenting policy

    By using Yahoo you agree that Yahoo and partners may use Cookies for personalisation and other purposes