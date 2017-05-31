US President Donald Trump got as far as tweeting: “Despite the constant negative press covfefe” - REUTERS

Donald Trump offered up some rare self-mockery on Wednesday in response to a storm of jokes about his unfinished tweet containing a typo "covfefe".

The US President had left the the internet scrambling to decipher the meaning of the word on Tuesday night, before deleting his erroneous tweet and joining in the fun.

Clearly wanting to get something off his chest around midnight on Tuesday, Mr Trump had turned to his favourite medium - Twitter.

"Despite the constant negative press covfefe," Mr Trump started tweeting.

Whether it was fatigue after a long day in the Oval Office, or fury over the press - at which he seemed to wish to rail against once more - Mr Trump was unable to complete his train of thought.

The unfinished tweet sent Twitter into a frenzy.

"This is the moment he became President," one journalist, Zack Bornstein, tweeted.

"I was about to go to bed but I guess i have to stare at this covfefe tweet until it goes away now," Ashley Feinberg said.

The reporter wouldn't get much sleep, it seemed. After two hours, the mysterious tweet remained and, with more than 70,000 retweets, was fast becoming one of the president's most shared posts.

As the tweet went viral, so did the trolling as jokes about the error started trending.

"Of course #covfefe is real word. It was coined during the Bowling Green Massacre." pic.twitter.com/DYjqX1xE7M — Diane N. Sevenay (@Diane_7A) May 31, 2017

what makes me saddest is that I know I'll never write anything funnier than #covfefe — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 31, 2017

[Spelling Bee]



JUDGE: "Your word is Covfefe."

KID: "Can...can you use it in a sentence?"

JUDGE: "No, no I don't think that's possible." https://t.co/OzxYha8uHn







— Christian Becker (@TheAmazingBeck) May 31, 2017

Grab them by the #covfefe — saurus (@drclawb) May 31, 2017

A scene from the inevitable feature film adaptation of tonight's events. We'll probably call it #covfefe, with the hashtag, because fuck it pic.twitter.com/GuySbt0ovG — Aaron Linde (@aaronlinde) May 31, 2017

Maybe Covfefe is Trump's safeword and he's finally telling us he's had enough. — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) May 31, 2017

Life covfefes at you fast https://t.co/CkeDhC9IO8 — Apparent Steve (@Steverocks35) May 31, 2017

YOU GUYS. COVFEFE IS HIS CHILDHOOD SLED — Elena Siegman (@elenaYAY) May 31, 2017

Then the GIFs appeared.

"And just before you serve it, you hit it with a dash of #Covfefe" pic.twitter.com/fm9CAF4Iyz — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) May 31, 2017

When she hit you up for #covfefe and chill pic.twitter.com/jU1XK18p6N — #TheThirstyHippie ⚜ (@just_loach) May 31, 2017

Donald Trump and his staff fighting over his phone right now. #covfefepic.twitter.com/Xx046MBJYu — City Fan (@US_MCFCfan) May 31, 2017

Prince's first draft of "Little Red Covfefe" not nearly as catchy... #covfefepic.twitter.com/oVsGxzVhiU — Sueño Stereo (@leo1973) May 31, 2017

Six hours after he posted the original tweet, Mr Trump deleted it and tweeted: "Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe"??? Enjoy!"

