    'Who can figure out the true meaning of 'covfefe'?: Donald Trump's unfinished tweet ignites the internet

    Chris Graham
    US President Donald Trump got as far as tweeting: “Despite the constant negative press covfefe” - REUTERS

    Donald Trump offered up some rare self-mockery on Wednesday in response to a storm of jokes about his unfinished tweet containing a typo "covfefe".

    The US President had left the the internet scrambling to decipher the meaning of the word on Tuesday night, before deleting his erroneous tweet and joining in the fun.

    Clearly wanting to get something off his chest around midnight on Tuesday, Mr Trump had turned to his favourite medium - Twitter.

    "Despite the constant negative press covfefe," Mr Trump started tweeting.

    Whether it was fatigue after a long day in the Oval Office, or fury over the press - at which he seemed to wish to rail against once more - Mr Trump was unable to complete his train of thought.

    Donald Trump's unfinished tweet Credit: Twitter

    The unfinished tweet sent Twitter into a frenzy.

    "This is the moment he became President," one journalist, Zack Bornstein, tweeted.

    "I was about to go to bed but I guess i have to stare at this covfefe tweet until it goes away now," Ashley Feinberg said.

    The reporter wouldn't get much sleep, it seemed. After two hours, the mysterious tweet remained and, with more than 70,000 retweets, was fast becoming one of the president's most shared posts.

    As the tweet went viral, so did the trolling as jokes about the error started trending.

    Then the GIFs appeared. 

    Six hours after he posted the original tweet, Mr Trump deleted it and tweeted: "Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe"??? Enjoy!"

    During the campaign Mr Trump used Twitter as his main means of communicating with voters and he decided to continue the habit in the White House.

    However, it has apparently concerned some of his staff and the White House is reportedly considering asking lawyers to vet Mr Trump’s tweets.

