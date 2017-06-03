'Manchester we're strong': Robbie Williams breaks down as he dedicates Angels to terror attack victims

Robbie Williams paid tribute to the victims of the Manchester attack at a stadium concert in the city on Friday night, breaking down during an emotional performance of Angels.

The singer choked back tears at the Manchester Etihad concert, just a few miles down the road from the scene of the May 22 atrocity, after dedicating the hit song to the 22 people who died in the suicide bombing.

The emotional scenes were the climax to a concert that left the 50,000 strong crowd "cheering and crying at the same time".

Emotional Robbie Williams dedicates Angels to Manchester terror attack victims, breaks down, 50,000 finish it for him. Everyone now crying pic.twitter.com/TQL0PnAeJi — David Raven (@journoraven) June 2, 2017

The former Take That singer, who will take part in Sunday's One Love Concert to help raise funds for the victims and relatives of those who died in the attack, had struck a defiant note as he kicked off the gig.

"We are Manchester and we are not f------ scared!" he declared after opening with Let Me Entertain You.

"Let us introduce ourselves - we are Manchester - and we are not f***ing scared" - @robbiewilliams#MCRpic.twitter.com/qV0CMpwUGf — Carl Dawson (@carljdawson) June 2, 2017

Halfway through his show, he encouraged fans to join him in a rendition of Strong as he changed the lyrics to "Manchester we're strong, we're strong, we're strong".

Jennifer Mackie, 19, was at concert with four friends.

"We were slightly scared about going after all that has happened in the past week," she told the Mirror. "But once we passed through the security gates it put our fears at ease.

@RobbieWilliams sings #freedom in #manchester while rainbow arches over etihad stadium. If that's not a sign of hope I don't know what is pic.twitter.com/Txrw2lXE14 — Katie Eborall (@KatieEborall) June 2, 2017

"By the end everyone was holding hands, cheering and crying at the same time."

Williams will reportedly reunite with his former band Take That at the benefit concert on Sunday, which was organised by US singer Ariana Grande as a tribute to the victims of the terror attack.

As well as Williams, Grande will be joined by the Black Eyed Peas, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay and other stars.

Proceeds will go to an emergency fund set up by the city of Manchester and the British Red Cross.

Earlier in the day, Grande visited young fans injured in the Manchester terror attack in hospital.