'Not all heroes wear capes': Cyclist pulls hilarious prank on Google Street View car

Google Street View can throw up some pretty bizarre images, with the latest unusual sight captured on a quiet road in Australia.

A cheeky cyclist has won online praise for pulling out an impromptu dance move behind a Google Maps car in Victoria.

The mystery man decided to dab for the cameras down the entire length of a street in the inner Melbourne suburb of Prahran.

Time for a dab Credit: Google

His antics have resulted in five seconds of online fame with almost 40,000 Twitter users liking and sharing the dab images.

THIS MAN CAUGHT THE GOOGLE MAPS BUS AND DABBED DOWN THE ENTIRE LENGTH OF THIS STREET pic.twitter.com/wphOjhNp7j — ��aight�� (@prkzl) August 30, 2017

