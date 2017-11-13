'Photo of the year': Prince William's picture with Kurtley Beale in budgie smugglers lights up social media

The Duke of Cambridge is no stranger to a photo op. But even the royal looked amused to be posing next to Australia's Kurtley Beale as the rugby star sported only a pair of budgie smugglers.

After witnessing the Wallabies beat Wales 29-21 in Cardiff on Saturday, the Duke was invited into the Australian changing rooms to meet the players.

While a number of the players took the chance for a photo with the special guest, it was Beale's picture that lit up social media on Monday.

"When you rock up to the party feeling a little overdressed," Beale wrote on Instagram.

In the accompanying photo, Beale is holding a bottle of beer and wearing only a pair of briefs, his arm around the besuited Duke of Cambridge.

"Photo of the year," was one of the first comments as the picture, which received more than 8,000 likes in two hours, spread across the internet.

Beale had plenty to celebrate on Saturday after running the length of the pitch to help Australia to their 13th successive win against the Welsh.

The Duke is patron of the Welsh Rugby Union after taking over from the Queen last year.