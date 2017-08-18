'United against terrorism': How newspapers around the world reacted to Barcelona terror attack

The terror attack on one of Barcelona's busiest tourist hotspots sent shockwaves around the world, with the tragedy dominating Friday's newspaper front pages.
At least 13 people were killed and 100 injured when a van crashed into crowds on Las Ramblas, with the victims hailing from at least 18 different countries.
Here is how the rampage was covered by newspapers around the world.
Britain
The Daily Telegraph
The Sun
Friday's SUN: "Barcelona Bastards" #bbcpapers#tomorrowspaperstodaypic.twitter.com/ZcGzHnrEYh— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) August 17, 2017
The Daily Mail
Friday's Daily MAIL: "Massacre Of Holiday Families" #bbcpapers#tomorrowspaperstodaypic.twitter.com/fROzEdDO3B— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) August 17, 2017
The Times
Friday's TIMES: "Evil strikes again" #bbcpapers#tomorrowspaperstodaypic.twitter.com/YT0wFCtWpT— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) August 17, 2017
The Guardian
Friday's GUARDIAN: "Terror strikes Barcelona" #bbcpapers#tomorrowspaperstodaypic.twitter.com/vtEUZXEd4J— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) August 17, 2017
Daily Mirror
Friday's Daily MIRROR: "Massacre" #bbcpapers#tomorrowspaperstodaypic.twitter.com/b4q82mL466— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) August 17, 2017
The Independent
Friday's INDEPENDENT Digital: "Terror in Barcelona: 13 dead in van attack" #bbcpapers#tomorrowspaperstodaypic.twitter.com/Xb4ZaeB4Yr— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) August 17, 2017
Metro
Friday's METRO: "Barcelona Bloodbath" #bbcpapers#tomorrowspaperstodaypic.twitter.com/jO4Hs1Hh9Q— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) August 17, 2017
The Herald
Friday's front page of The Herald pic.twitter.com/abEsGNPHcx— HeraldScotland (@heraldscotland) August 17, 2017
The Scotsman
The Scotsman - https://t.co/Ep4WwI3jut - #papers#frontpagenewspic.twitter.com/GLqhhNQaMN— Front Page News (@myfrontpagenews) August 17, 2017
Daily Express
Express - https://t.co/uk8ljikfEA - #papers#frontpagenewspic.twitter.com/InPAMtHb3T— Front Page News (@myfrontpagenews) August 17, 2017
Spain
Marca
The sports newspaper had a striking front page on Friday. Featuring newspapers reporting on the tragic events in Barcelona, its headline read simply: "Today we can not talk about sport."
#LaPortada 'Hoy no podemos hablar de deporte' #StopTerrorism#TodosSomosBarcelonapic.twitter.com/D5Byb4FQMy— MARCA (@marca) August 17, 2017
La Razon
La Razon, meanwhile, didn't feature pictures of the attack on its front page. Instead, it simply declared: "United against terrorism."
Portada de la @larazon_es de hoy. pic.twitter.com/P5gE7snnwv— Diego (@Diego_Pelayo) August 18, 2017
El Periodico
In contrast, the Barcelona newspaper' front page was dominated with the horrific scene in the aftermath of the attack, with the headline: "Horror on Las Ramblas."
La portada de EL PERIÓDICO del 18 de agosto: 'Horror en la Rambla' https://t.co/6IQeJjwFrNpic.twitter.com/VSEIuUM1XT— El Periódico (@elperiodico) August 17, 2017
El Mundo
The Madrid newspaper also led with the scene in the wake of the attack, along with the headine: "Islamic State terrorism hits Spain."
#LaPortada del viernes 18 de agosto. pic.twitter.com/pJ6rfUs3q9— EL MUNDO (@elmundoes) August 17, 2017
ABC
The newspaper ABC newspaper led with an image of one of the victims being treated, above the headline: "Jihadism hits Spain in Barcelona."
Ya está disponible la primera edición de ABC del viernes 18 de agosto en @abckioskoymashttps://t.co/oXaCbaKxqvpic.twitter.com/c0uHnsuLAJ— ABC.es (@abc_es) August 17, 2017