    'United against terrorism': How newspapers around the world reacted to Barcelona terror attack

    Our Foreign Staff
    View photos
    Coverage of the Barcelona terror attack is seen here on the front pages of El Mundo, la Razon and Liberation

    The terror attack on one of Barcelona's busiest tourist hotspots sent shockwaves around the world, with the tragedy dominating Friday's newspaper front pages.

    At least 13 people were killed and 100 injured when a van crashed into crowds on Las Ramblas, with the victims hailing from at least 18 different countries

    Here is how the rampage was covered by newspapers around the world.

    Britain

    The Daily Telegraph

    View photos
    The Daily Telegraph

     The Sun

     The Daily Mail

     The Times

     The Guardian

     Daily Mirror

     The Independent

     Metro

     The Herald

     The Scotsman

     Daily Express

    Spain

    Marca

    The sports newspaper had a striking front page on Friday. Featuring newspapers reporting on the tragic events in Barcelona, its headline read simply: "Today we can not talk about sport."

    La Razon 

    La Razon, meanwhile, didn't feature pictures of the attack on its front page. Instead, it simply declared: "United against terrorism." 

    El Periodico

    In contrast, the Barcelona newspaper' front page was dominated with the horrific scene in the aftermath of the attack, with the headline: "Horror on Las Ramblas."

    El Mundo

    The Madrid newspaper also led with the scene in the wake of the attack, along with the headine: "Islamic State terrorism hits Spain."

    ABC

    The newspaper ABC newspaper led with an image of one of the victims being treated, above the headline: "Jihadism hits Spain in Barcelona."

     

    Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more