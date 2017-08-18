'United against terrorism': How newspapers around the world reacted to Barcelona terror attack

Coverage of the Barcelona terror attack is seen here on the front pages of El Mundo, la Razon and Liberation

The terror attack on one of Barcelona's busiest tourist hotspots sent shockwaves around the world, with the tragedy dominating Friday's newspaper front pages.

At least 13 people were killed and 100 injured when a van crashed into crowds on Las Ramblas, with the victims hailing from at least 18 different countries.

Here is how the rampage was covered by newspapers around the world.

Britain

The Daily Telegraph

The Sun

The Daily Mail

The Times

The Guardian

Daily Mirror

The Independent

Metro

The Herald

Friday's front page of The Herald pic.twitter.com/abEsGNPHcx — HeraldScotland (@heraldscotland) August 17, 2017

The Scotsman

Daily Express

Spain

Marca

The sports newspaper had a striking front page on Friday. Featuring newspapers reporting on the tragic events in Barcelona, its headline read simply: "Today we can not talk about sport."

La Razon

La Razon, meanwhile, didn't feature pictures of the attack on its front page. Instead, it simply declared: "United against terrorism."

El Periodico

In contrast, the Barcelona newspaper' front page was dominated with the horrific scene in the aftermath of the attack, with the headline: "Horror on Las Ramblas."

La portada de EL PERIÓDICO del 18 de agosto: 'Horror en la Rambla' https://t.co/6IQeJjwFrNpic.twitter.com/VSEIuUM1XT — El Periódico (@elperiodico) August 17, 2017

El Mundo

The Madrid newspaper also led with the scene in the wake of the attack, along with the headine: "Islamic State terrorism hits Spain."

ABC

The newspaper ABC newspaper led with an image of one of the victims being treated, above the headline: "Jihadism hits Spain in Barcelona."