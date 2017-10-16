'Worse week than Harvey Weinstein' quip lands NFL commentator in hot water

An NFL commentator is in hot water after making a joke likening a team to Harvey Weinstein.

A number of actresses have come forward and accused Weinstein of rape and sexual harassment which has also seen the organisation behind the Oscars expel the Hollywood producer.

Metropolitan Police are also now investigating five allegations involving Weinstein dating back to the late 1980s.

And during the Sunday Night Football broadcast on NBC commentator Al Michaels sparked fury by comparing Weinstein's last week to that of the New York Giants.

"I mean, let's face it. The Giants are coming off a worse week than Harvey Weinstein and they're up 14 points," the veteran commentator said alongside colour analyst Cris Collinsworth during the broadcast of the game between the Giants and the Denver Broncos.

"Only my LA guy comes up with that one," joked Collinsworth in response before Michaels added: "All you have to do is read the papers... any paper."

The Giants lost four starting wide receivers in the defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers last weekend including star player Odell Beckham before starting cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie was suspended indefinitely for a violation of team rules.

Michaels apologized for the remark later in the broadcast saying the comment was "not meant in that manner … so my apologies." Collinsworth then told his colleague to "move on."

Weinstein has denied having non-consensual sex with anyone and has not yet been charged over any of the sexual assault allegations.