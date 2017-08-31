We should all applaud the pre-booked Proms | Letters

As a long-standing Promenader (pun intended), I must take issue with the points raised by Adrian Greeman (Letters, 30 August). The ability to pre-book a ticket for the unreserved standing areas at the BBC Proms on the day of the concert, introduced last year, has had minimal impact on the ability of those queuing for a ticket to get in.

The number of such tickets is strictly limited for each concert, leaving plenty for those queuing (it is only on a handful of occasions each season that some of those queuing have to be turned away). The new ticketing system helps the diversity of those attending, as those from outside London or those who are working can experience a popular Prom from the arena or the gallery if they are not able to queue or do not wish to risk travelling if they’re not guaranteed to get in. In any event, the idea of pre-purchased tickets for the unreserved areas is not new; season tickets have been available for much longer than I can remember.

The Proms remain egalitarian and the best value for money around. I paid £4 to attend my first Prom 20 years ago and there have been two price rises, to £5 in 2005 and to £6 in 2016. That’s pretty good in my book when you compare it with a cinema ticket in London or a Premier League football match. Long may the BBC Proms flourish and attract new audiences.

Lee McLernon

London





