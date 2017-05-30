Ariana Grande to perform at Manchester attack benefit concert with Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and Miley Cyrus

Justin Bieber, Coldplay, and Take That are among the artist who will play alongside Ariana Grande at a Manchester tribute concert this Sunday (4 June).

The concert will take place less than two weeks after 22 died and many more were injured by a suicide bomber following Grande's Manchester Arena show on the 22 May.

Other performers scheduled to perform at the tribute show - titled 'One Love Manchester' - include Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Usher, Katy Perry, and Niall Horan.

Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground will host the event, which has a capacity of 50,000. All proceeds will go towards the We Love Manchester emergency fund, set up by Manchester City Council and British Red Cross.

The BBC will broadcast the event - which starts at 7.15pm - on TV while both the BBC Radio and Capitol Radio will air the concert. Tickets go on sale Thursday morning at 10am and are available here.

In an emotional statement posted on social media last week, Grande promised to return to the city, writing: "I don't want to go the rest of the year without being able to see and hold and uplift my fans.

"I'll be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honour and raise money for the victims and their families."

Grande suspended her Dangerous Woman world tour following the attack, cancelling two appearances at London's O2.

Speaking on BBC Radio before the concert line-up and location was officially announced, Greater Manchester Police chief constable Ian Hopkins said: "When the idea of the concert came up, my first reaction was, we need to speak to the families of the victims and see what they feel.

"It's fair to say that the majority of them are very much in favour, there are some that clearly aren't and that is absolutely understandable."

Recently, Manchester police released a new photo of suicide bomber Salman Abedi as they hunt his missing blue suitcase.