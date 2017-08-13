Army instructors 'punched and kicked teenage recruits'

A graduation parade for Junior Soldiers at the Army Foundation College in Harrogate, North Yorkshire - Getty Images

A training academy for young soldiers that featured in a television documentary to boost recruitment is facing the Army’s largest ever abuse investigation after 17 former instructors were charged with mistreating cadets.

The accused instructors at the Army Foundation College face charges ranging from actual bodily harm and battery, to mistreatment of subordinates.

The instructors are alleged to have kicked or punched the cadets during infantry training and smearing their faces with sheep and cow dung.

All the accused, who are understood to include decorated Afghanistan and Iraq veterans, strongly deny the charges.

The college in Harrogate is the Army’s only training base for young recruits who join up at 16 or 17.

The six alleged victims were each aged 17 when the abuse is said to have taken place in 2014.

The college appeared in a 2016 Channel 5 documentary about the Army’s youngest recruits, called Real Recruits: Squaddies at 16.

Defence chiefs agreed to the documentary as the Army struggles to recruit to plug a 4,000 shortfall in soldiers.

The alleged abuse took place when instructors accompanied about 200 recruits on a battle camp in Kirkcudbright, Scotland.

A source told the Mail on Sunday: “The recruits were ordered to charge with bayonets fixed to their rifles, as they would if they cleared an enemy trench in battle. According to legal documents, some recruits allege they were punched, kicked and tripped as they advanced.

“Some claim when they fell into a stream, instructors used their boots to push the recruits' heads under the water, making them gasp for air.”

Others claimed instructors Others claim instructors carrying handfuls of sheep and cow dung approached from behind and smeared the excrement over their faces and pressed it into their mouths.

An Army spokesman said: “We can confirm that 17 former recruit instructors are to face court martial proceedings at Bulford Court Martial Centre on 21-22 September.

“These cases are subject to judicial consideration therefore it would not be appropriate to comment further".