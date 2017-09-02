Arrest after Oval evacuated as 'crossbow bolt' is fire onto pitch forcing fan and players to flee

An umpire holds the 'projectile' that police believe was fired onto the pitch from outside the ground, in south London - PA

A man has been arrested in connection a crossbow bolt being fired into the Oval Cricket Ground that forced spectators and players to take cover.

Play was suspended in the County Championship clash when the metal-tipped "projectile" - said to be around 18 inches long - ended up in the ground just yards from players and umpires. The match between Surrey and Middlesex was later abandoned.

Armed police were at the venue as the ground was evacuated on Thursday afternoon amid a major security scare.

Detectives investigating the incident have arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of attempted GBH after he attended a south London police station. He has been bailed pending further enquiries to a date in late September.

Police are continuing to appeal to anyone with footage of the moments up to and including the release of the crossbow bolt at the Oval to come forward.

Police were made aware at 16:35hrs on Thursday, 31 August, of reports that a crossbow bolt had been fired into the Oval Cricket Ground.

Dan Norcross, the BBC Test Match Special commentator, said the object had landed between two players, around 30 feet (10m) from the strip.

"To aim at a particular player is very, very hard to do, it's about 150m to the nearest vantage point," he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"It's a very difficult target for somebody who is trying to do specific damage and it feels more like an act of mischief. But it could have done serious damage - I've seen the tip and it's very sharp and it was poking into the ground.

"I can't stress enough what a dangerous weapon this arrow was - 18 inches long with a long metal tip. It could so easily have hurt someone and it landed eight yards from about five players."

Rachel Edmondson, 34, from East Grinstead, West Sussex, was among dozens of people attending a business networking session in The Oval's suites who were suddenly asked to leave.

"We were told a bolt or arrow had been fired into the ground and we had to leave and get out," she sad. "It was really worrying. Something like that could have killed someone."

Detective Constable Dominic Landragin of Lambeth CID said: "There were significant crowds watching the match and it is likely that a number of those present will have footage of the incident that could assist in our investigation.

"Although nobody was injured, this was a reckless action taken with no regard for the safety and wellbeing of the spectators or the players. It is important that we trace those responsible and I urge anyone who has footage of the incident to get in touch as soon as possible."

