Arsenal: Arsene Wenger Opens Up On Alexis Sanchez’s Contract Situation and Olivier Giroud Future

Arsene Wenger insists he expects Alexis Sanchez to honor his contract at Arsenal and has warned Manchester City off bidding for the forward.

Sanchez is heading into the last year of his contract and is widely expected to leave the Emirates Stadium after failing to sign a contract extension and growing frustrated with Arsenal’s meager campaign last season, finishing fifth.

Wenger’s squad arrived in Australia on Monday for a pre-season tour that takes the team across Asia before returning for the Emirates Cup on July 29.

Asked whether Sanchez would be with the team for next season, Wenger said: “The pressure starts again at the first press conference, we'll see. It is a continuation of what I said at the end of the season.

“I think the easiest way to manage [a player] in the final year—it is in his interests to do as well as he can.

“Nobody knows today if he will be in the final year next season because he can extend the contract with us at the start or during the season so it is not necessarily the last year of his contract at Arsenal Football Club.”

Uncertainty surrounds the club this summer with Mesut Ozil’s future also not wrapped up, while Hector Bellerin has reportedly asked to leave the club to return to Barcelona.

“The players have contracts and we expect them to respect them,” Wenger added, “that's what we want.”

Olivier Giroud was aboard the flight to Sydney on Sunday night but questions have been raised about whether he will still be at Arsenal next season after the arrival of French striker Alexandre Lacazette.

Wenger completed the signing of Lacazette from Lyon last week, breaking the club’s transfer record, and sparking speculation that Giroud is heading for the Emirates exit. Everton and Marseille are said to be interested in the striker.

