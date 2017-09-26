Aston Martin DB11 V8 review: Marriage with Mercedes delivers powerful results

Some marriages are made in heaven, others at the business end of a shotgun. In 104 years Aston Martin has enjoyed all manner of nuptials and it is currently walking out with Mercedes-Benz, chaperoned by chief executive Andy Palmer. The dowry is a small share held by the German giant in one of Britain’s oldest and most exclusive car makers and in return Mercedes gives Aston exclusive access to its electronic architectures and power units. The V8-engined DB11 is one of the first results.

It’s not unreasonable for buyers to expect their sports coupés with a pure bloodstock line including a thoroughbred in-house engine. If you expect the same, stop reading here, for this car is more Bizzarrini than Ferrari GTO. It might resemble the V12-engined DB11 launched to some acclaim last year, but under the bonnet is what the Americans term a “crate engine”, untouched in all but the smallest detail (an oil sump and a Bosch engine management) from the Mercedes-AMG unit fitted into virtually everything made by the company.

Admittedly, this is a pretty special crate, a 4.0-litre, 503bhp/513lb ft twin-turbo 90-degree V8, production-based but hand-built by one skilled engineer per engine.

There’s irony upon irony here. Aston Martin, which has long since dropped its tradition of such individual artisanship in its engine shop, now finds itself joined at the hip to a tuning subsidiary that hasn’t. Mercedes subsidiary AMG used to build its own very special 6.3-litre race-derived engine, but eventually bowed to market pressure and emissions regulations and adopted a production 5.5-litre Mercedes V8 block, and more lately a 4.0-litre unit.

Ironically, as demand for V8 engines has dropped, AMG now finds itself as the custodian of all Mercedes V8 engine development. Even more ironic is that while Aston’s V12 is exclusive to the marque, it’s also production-based, in this case on a couple of Ford Mondeo V6 units in tandem.

What’s more, Mercedes’s “getaway car” division and its engines are all gurgling bombast and sturm und drang, where Astons more traditionally have a refined, high-revving aristocracy. To try to make this unit more “Aston”, they’ve altered the silencing, but not the other determinates of an engine’s character: camshaft duration and timing and the crankpin inclination.

So start her up via a big crystal button in the middle of the dash and there’s a thuggish, booming quality to the engine’s note, like an AMG in a sock. It’s certainly willing, though, with its twin single-scroll turbos nestled in the 90-degree V between the cylinder blocks. This “hot turbo” arrangement was first seen on Ferrari’s Formula One engines; with the turbos so close to the cylinder head, there’s a big reduction in turbo lag, great thermal efficiency and it is easier to fit under the bonnet. The V8 doesn’t exactly look lost in the engine bay, but let’s just say that there’s enough space to make this the mechanic’s friend.

And it's a lot lighter, too. At 1,730kg, there’s 115kg less in the nose, while the V12’s 51 per cent front, 49 per cent rear weight distribution is reversed to 49 front/51 rear. The propellor shaft spins at engine speed all the way back to the ZF eight-speed automatic gearbox, just like the V12. Things Aston didn’t buy were the dry-sump version of the AMG engine, as it wouldn’t have offered any significant advantages, and AMG’s dual-clutch gearbox, which would have fitted but would have meant a lot more engineering work.

And that’s about it. Except it isn’t, of course. When the DB11 was launched there were a number of less than glowing reports about its handling, its barrelling quality over crests, its lack of side-to-side stability and general waywardness. Aston’s chief dynamics engineer Matt Becker admitted that the car was perhaps less than optimally set up and has been working on it since, most of which consisted of retuning the rear suspension.

“If you think it’s the front, it’s the rear and if you think it’s the rear, it’s the rear,” he says, imparting set-up lore gained from his years honing cars at Lotus.

Don’t go thinking the new engine is in any way a pussycat. It might trade a couple of cylinders, 1.2 litres and almost 100bhp compared with the V12, but the torque figures are about the same, the 187mph top speed is only 13mph less and the 4.0sec 0-62mph acceleration is just 0.1sec slower. This is still a formidably fast car and every inch a package marked “Handle with care” - particularly on the sodden roads of the Spanish launch.

The gearbox suits the engine and changes with speed and precision, but not the sharpness of a dual-clutch unit. There wasn’t much wrong with the fixed steering-wheel paddles on the V12, but these have been reworked to give a more immediate feel.

The interior marks a fine line between the ostentation of a Bentley Continental and the austerity of a Mercedes GT. Its seats are things of great beauty and very comfortable, although the high instrument panel makes the car feel less wieldy than it is and you spend a lot of time sitting upright to peer down the semingly endless bonnet.

Nor is the facia the simplest or most logical thing to use, particularly the heater controls. It looks good and the instrument binnacle and huge buttons ranged across the top of the centre console are terrific, but the screen control capstan is a straight lift from a Mercedes Benz and the touchpad is a bit useless.

The rear seats are ridiculous, as is right and proper for a two-plus-two GT, and the boot will carry a couple of modest bags.

Rain also defined the launch of the V12-engined DB11, so there was at least consistency; the V8 rides equally well and combines a decent amount of wheel movement without rolling through turns. The turn-in to corners feels more immediate, but never darting, and the rear of the car feels more settled and confidence-inspiring. It will still wag its tail, slide out on corners and get quite wayward under hard acceleration, but the stability feels more positive.

It’s not perfect and at times the suspension had a strange pushing quality at medium speeds, but slithering around the roads of Girona I had a great deal more confidence in what the car was about to do compared with the V12. It could have done with a slightly more responsive brake pedal, but the anchors are strong and progressive.

Despite the soundtrack and the nature of the power delivery, I never felt this car was anything less than an Aston Martin and, in handling terms, a better one than the V12. Aston says it will fit the revamped suspension to all DB11s from now on, although that begs the question of what the 2,500 folk who have already stumped up for a DB11 V12 do.

Talking of using your customers as test beds, our car had a howling passenger-side door seal, a whining differential and a rattle somewhere near the offside B-pillar. The engine had a suspected misfire and the gearbox had a weird fault which meant it wouldn’t accelerate in eighth gear. Small-volume makers such as Aston have a problem preparing enough pre-production cars for events like this, and of course the production cars won’t suffer these sorts of problems. Or at least Aston says they won’t.

At £144,900 it’s no cheapskate alternative to the V12, which costs £157,900. It’s easy to mistake a big improvement in an Aston Martin as being on the pace against the competition, and at these prices the spectres of the Porsche 911 Turbo and Audi R8 are never far away, but I rather liked the V8, not least for its much improved handling, but also for the power unit, which is fun and brave-hearted.

THE FACTS

Aston Martin DB11 V8

TESTED 3,983cc twin-turbo V8, eight-speed automatic geabox, rear-wheel drive

PRICE/ON SALE from £144,900now (first deliveries in November)

POWER/TORQUE 503bhp @ 6,000rpm/513lb ft @ 2,000rpm

TOP SPEED 187mph

ACCELERATION 0-62mph in 4.0sec

FUEL ECONOMY 28.5mpg (EU Combined), on test 19mpg

CO2 EMISSIONS 230g/km VED (£1,700 then £140 plus £310 luxury tax for five years, then £140)

VERDICT Despite the use of an engine shipped in from AMG, this new version of the DB11 is a genuinely great car to drive. It rides well, looks wonderful and is powerful and charismatic. Some will still want the extra cylinders and cachet of the V12, but this is every inch an Aston.

TELEGRAPH RATING Four stars out of five

THE RIVALS

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT R, from £143,260

The AMG GT starts at just under £100,000, but for the moment this R is the apogee of the range. It’s brutish to look at but faster, lighter and accelerates harder than the Aston. But it’s also a bit of a handful, especially with the rear-wheel steering. The standard car is better and less scary. Click here for our full GT R review.

Audi R8, from £123,350

A rare thing, a practical and less than terrifying mid-engined supercar. The R8 is an elephant in the room here and that’s not just Aston Martin, its chassis balance and composure defies belief together, as does its long-distance ability. Its naturally-aspirated V10 and twin-clutch gearbox are terrific. Click here for our full R8 review.

Porsche 911 Turbo S, from £147,540

Stuttgart's evergreen rival is dingbats fast and with its super-expensive variable geometry turbochargers, the 572bhp/553lb ft 3.8-litre flat-six is more flexible. Yes, a Porsche Turbo is a bit of cliché, but there's a reason for that. Click here for our full 911 Turbo S review.

