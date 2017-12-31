Astronauts at the International Space Station Hint at New Year's Eve Celebration

As cities around the world hold out in anticipation to welcome in the New Year, astronauts in the International Space Station (ISS) have a different plan. We’re still not exactly sure what this plan is, but in a recent video the team shared their past New Years celebrations and hinted at what this year may hold.

Exactly when New Year's Day begins on the ISS is difficult to define, as the spaceship isn’t confined to one specific time zone. The ship travels at 17,500 mph which means it makes a complete orbit around Earth every 92 minutes, Space.com reported. As a result, they can view up to 16 sunrises and sunsets in a single day. In 2015, the crew decided to take advantage of their unique view and rang in the new year 16 times. Last year, the crew celebrated the New Year just once at 00:00 GMT and spent the day dressing up and having an intense holiday cookie decorating contest.

In the 2 minute 14 second video, astronauts aboard the ISS told stories of their favorite past New Years Eve and New Year’s Day traditions on Earth, from watching the first sunrise of the New Year in Tokyo to dinner parties with friends and family in Colorado. The astronauts also pondered how their New Year’s celebrations in space may compare to what they experienced while on Earth.

"The big treat for staying up that late was my dad's chili. We'll see what we do up here [on the space station], if I can even stay up that late. I think we have vegetarian chili, and we'll see how that competes," said NASA astronaut and flight engineer Joe Acaba in the video, giving us a small hint of what the celebrations may hold.

According to NASA, the ISS is a large ship that orbits Earth and houses a team of scientists who study both Earth and space. The spaceship is a global effort, and many countries were involved in its construction. In addition, astronauts of many different nationalities call the spaceship home at any given moment.

The ISS's construction first began in 1998, but it wasn’t until 2000 that crew actually started to arrive and live there. The spacecraft’s construction was finally completed in 2011, but a small crew of astronauts have been living aboard since 2000.

Though restricted to Earth’s orbit, astronauts and scientists on Earth will use information that they learned from the ISS to better understand how humans can cope traveling even further in space.

