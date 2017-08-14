Australian MP mocked for comparing same-sex marriage to his relationship with his cycling friends

Kevin Andrews, right, and one of his cycling buddies - Kevin Andrews/Twitter

An Australian MP who opposes same-sex marriage has spoken out ahead of the vote, arguing that if he doesn't need to marry his cycling friends, people of the same sex don't need to marry each other.

Kevin Andrews, the Liberal MP for Menzies, has drawn criticism for his views after making the bizarre comparison.

The long-time opponent of same-sex marriage and "natural family man of the year" made the comments on Sky News.

.@kevinandrewsmp: I have a relationship with my cycling mates, but the law has no place in that relationship https://t.co/3nKBUCzjYSpic.twitter.com/KusSCp7232 — Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) August 14, 2017

Mr Andrews, who is a keen cyclist, said: "Yes, there are all kinds of affectionate relationships ... I have an affectionate relationship with my cycling mates who we go (sic) cycling on the weekends, but that's not marriage. Why doesn't the law have a place in those sort of relationships?

"It doesn't because the law has a place traditionally, historically, across cultures and civilisations because it is there about the protection of the vulnerable and it shouldn't go beyond that."

KEVIN ANDREWS:

I really like cycling!



OTHER CYCLIST:

Me too!



KEVIN ANDREWS:

Oh my god did you just propose?













— Colley (@JamColley) August 14, 2017

He then insisted that he was not saying his cycling relationships were the same as the loving and sexual relationships between his own Liberal colleagues and their same-sex partners, but continued to make the analogy.

"I have commitments to friends, and affectionate relationships with friends as well."

"Tim Wilson's partner isn't his friend," pointed out Sky News presenter Samantha Maiden.

"I have a relationship with my mates who I go cycling with on the weekend but I'm not married to them" Kevin Andrews. Sure mate sure #auspolpic.twitter.com/sZ4RrWINhK — Seano��️‍�� (@SeanBradbery) August 14, 2017

"I hope he is his friend, as well as his partner, if you understand what I'm saying," Andrews replied.

He has been widely criticised for his statements.

I often go cycling with male friends on the weekend. Good job I'm not allowed to marry them or I would. Hi, I'm Kevin Andrews — Mark Travers (@mark_travers) August 13, 2017

One Twitter user wrote: It is categorically insane that we have to explain we're fighting to be recognised while Kevin Andrews equates us to 'cycling buddies'!.

Another wrote: "Kevin Andrews today restated his views on marriage. He said marriage should only take place between two consenting cycling partners."

Kevin Andrews thinks that gay couples are just 'affectionate' friends. This is just offensive. https://t.co/DnhAJaMveg — Chris Steel (@ChrisSteelMLA) August 14, 2017

And another pointed out: "Even if you're 100% opposed to same-sex marriage, wouldn't you realise this kind of flippancy would be offensive to friends and colleagues?!"

Marriage equality has been a polarising issue in Australian politics for more than a decade, despite the majority of the population supporting same-sex marriage rights.