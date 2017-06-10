Autism Risk: Why Are Girls More Protected From Diagnosis?

Jennifer and Sarah Ross are 6-year-old twins, but they couldn’t be more different. Jennifer is quiet, reserved and calm. She likes to dance, do gymnastics and jump on trampolines. She has plenty of friends. Sarah, on the other hand, is all energy. She has trouble sitting still. She has a gift for math and puzzles, and she likes to play video games. While Sarah has only a few friends and is usually content to be on her own in the playground, she does love a captive audience.

“Everyone know I can sing opera?” she asks. “Whaaaaaaa! ”

Jennifer and her mother, Alycia Halladay Ross, giggle. On a recent morning, the three sat in the playroom at the Seaver Autism Center for Research and Treatment at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City. Halladay Ross, the chief science officer at the Autism Science Foundation, planned to spend the better part of the day at the center with her two daughters. The girls would undergo a series of exercises and activities to test their cognitive and intellectual abilities. Jennifer and Sarah were to be observed while playing with blocks, then they’d participate in word-association games. The girls, along with their mother, were also there to provide the center with saliva samples—the most critical part of their visit.

“In our spit, there’s lots of scientific information,” Paige Siper, chief psychologist of the Seaver Autism Center and an assistant professor of psychiatry, tells the girls. “It tells us lots of different things about us—about kids, about adults. So we’re getting spit from lots of different kids and families so we can learn lots of things about inside our bodies.”

Siper was explaining the methodology of an ambitious effort currently under way at the center in collaboration with the Autism Science Foundation. Sarah was diagnosed with autism several years ago, but her sister wasn’t. The Rosses are one of 3,000 families enrolled in the Autism Sisters Project, a long-term study of families with at least one child who has autism and at least one female sibling who does not.

As genetics research has advanced, scientists have discovered some 50 genes linked to autism risk; there are likely many more. As this research has exploded, geneticists in the field have observed a curious pattern, leading to a compelling theory that begs for closer investigation. Studies appear to show that being female provides some protection from developing autism.

When comparing the genome of a girl with autism to the genome of a boy with autism, females tend to have twice as many genetic mutations as boys. What this means is girls have a higher genetic threshold before developing the disorder. Girls need more mutations “to actually pass that boundary to autism traits,” says Joseph Buxbaum, director of the Seaver Center. “Autism is highly genetic, and a big part of the genetic risk is inherited.”

That’s not to say heritable genetic traits are the only determinants for autism risk. Other things, such as the ages of parents at birth and environmental and biological factors, play into risk; they may be involved in a spontaneous mutation that results in having one child who develops autism.

The biological differences of males and females appear to have a strong influence. For example, studies have found that cells involved in the brain’s process of synaptic pruning, known as microglia, are thought to be involved in the development of autism. Some recent research from University of California, San Francisco, looked at the impact of sex differences on brain development. The study finds that microglia differ in number and behavior in boys versus girls, and the genes that cause microglia to develop are more active in males, especially in the months before birth.

Buxbaum, who is helping lead the Autism Sister Project, says it will be one of the first that not only pinpoints risks for autism but also identifies protective factors. This approach to research, says Siper, “represents an important shift in our thinking about how to develop the most promising treatments.” Siper, Buxbaum and their colleagues worldwide want to know what leads to an autism diagnosis in kids like Sarah. They also want to figure out what exactly confers resilience in (and protects) girls like Jennifer.

