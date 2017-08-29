    Great British Bake Off 2017: Mary Berry may not be on Channel 4's GBBO but everyone's talking about her

    Jack Shepherd

    People are feeling very anxious over the new series of Great British Bake Off. Will the show moving to Channel 4 from BBC lose that charm?

    One of the main questions regards the new presenters: can Noel Fielding, Prue Leith, and Sandi Toksvig — replacing Mary, Mel an Sue — prove everyone wrong and win over viewers?

    While everyone was talking about Noel’s presenting voice, the Mighty Boosh star’s name trending on Twitter, there was another name being mentioned, more than Prue, Sandi and Paul: Mary Berry.

    Everyone was talking about the former judge, missing Berry’s comforting presence and imagining how she would react to C4’s version of GBBO.

    “I can just picture Mel, Sue and Mary having a slumber party, doing nothing but criticise the show and ripping Paul to pieces,” wrote one social media user.

    “Still waiting for someone to wheel on a giant cake on #GBBO and for Mary Berry to jump out like ‘SURPRISE!’” added another.

    Overall, the newbies managed to win over most of the critics, who reviewed the episode fairly positively.

    Meanwhile, you can catch everything that happened in the episode with our live-blog. Bake Off airs every Tuesday on Channel 4 at 8pm.

    Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more