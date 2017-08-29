Great British Bake Off 2017: Mary Berry may not be on Channel 4's GBBO but everyone's talking about her

People are feeling very anxious over the new series of Great British Bake Off. Will the show moving to Channel 4 from BBC lose that charm?

One of the main questions regards the new presenters: can Noel Fielding, Prue Leith, and Sandi Toksvig — replacing Mary, Mel an Sue — prove everyone wrong and win over viewers?

While everyone was talking about Noel’s presenting voice, the Mighty Boosh star’s name trending on Twitter, there was another name being mentioned, more than Prue, Sandi and Paul: Mary Berry.

Everyone was talking about the former judge, missing Berry’s comforting presence and imagining how she would react to C4’s version of GBBO.

“I can just picture Mel, Sue and Mary having a slumber party, doing nothing but criticise the show and ripping Paul to pieces,” wrote one social media user.

“Still waiting for someone to wheel on a giant cake on #GBBO and for Mary Berry to jump out like ‘SURPRISE!’” added another.

Me watching #GBBO without Mary, Mel and Sue pic.twitter.com/G3djbGWmhk — Mary Berry (@MaryBerryNOT) 29 August 2017

Mary Berry bursts in shitfaced wielding an empty bottle of gin. "I MADE THIS TENT" She screams as she attacks Prue. #GBBO — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) 29 August 2017

Prue Leith: *breathes*

Me: MARY BERRY USED TO DO THAT #GBBO pic.twitter.com/iDu1MZjhlo — Hayden Fitzpatrick (@lordfitzpatrick) 29 August 2017

i'm sorry, the old mary can't come to the phone right now. why? oh, cos she's dead #gbbo pic.twitter.com/Xby7ENVKYl — ryan (@ryxnf) 29 August 2017

I miss Sue, Mel & Mary #GBBO pic.twitter.com/PQrC9qkEHf — Bake Off Reactions (@GBBOReactions) 29 August 2017

This new judge on bake off talking bout calories like Mary Berry would never #GBBO pic.twitter.com/Z0X94hj9uA — KayleighJM (@PrivateIrish93) 29 August 2017

Just imagine the group chat between Mary, Mel and Sue right now...#GBBO pic.twitter.com/0ujswMGR5C — Charlotte Briggs (@missb_teach) 29 August 2017

mary berry scrolling through these tweets knowing she is still the bakeoff icon #GBBO pic.twitter.com/2ma9yzvS2R — annika (@starhclland) 29 August 2017

Still waiting for someone to wheel on a giant cake on #GBBO and for Mary Berry to jump out like "SURPRISE!"



Just me? pic.twitter.com/BU79KW1aCG — Jono Read (@jonoread) 29 August 2017

#GBBO I can just picture Mel, Sue and Mary having a slumber party, doing nothing but criticise the show and ripping Paul to pieces. pic.twitter.com/vMhDNfspGG — Jake Page (@JakePage17) 29 August 2017

I just miss Mary it's not the same #GBBO pic.twitter.com/zwcRluuuS2 — Avril (@AvyTabby) 29 August 2017

Overall, the newbies managed to win over most of the critics, who reviewed the episode fairly positively.

Meanwhile, you can catch everything that happened in the episode with our live-blog. Bake Off airs every Tuesday on Channel 4 at 8pm.