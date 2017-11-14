Barbie reveals first hijab-wearing doll inspired by trailblazing US fencer

The manufacturer of the Barbie doll has revealed its latest figurine is inspired by Ibtihaj Muhammad, an American fencer who competed in last year's Olympics while wearing a hijab.

Mattel Inc said the doll will be available online next Autumn.

The doll is part of the Barbie "Shero" line that honours women who break boundaries.

Past dolls have included gymnast Gabby Douglas and Selma director Ava DuVernay.

Ms Muhammad said on Twitter that she was "proud" that young people will be able to play with "a Barbie who chooses to wear hijab!"

Ms Muhammad, part of the US fencing team and the first American to compete at the Olympics while wearing a hijab, won a bronze medal in fencing at the 2016 Rio Games.

During the Olympics Ms Muhammad drew criticism after she described the US as a dangerous place for Muslims, telling the Daily Beast she did “not feel safe” as a Muslim living in America.

Ms Muhammad is also a sports ambassador and works on the US State Department’s Empowering Women and Girls Through Sport Initiative. She also runs a clothing company, named Louella, which she set up with her siblings. It manufactures modest clothes for women.

AP contributed to this report