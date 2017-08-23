Barcelona urged to sign Theo Walcott from Arsenal after revelations about Jean Seri in Spain

Following rumours that Barcelona decided to sign Jean Seri because so many of the club’s fans kept mentioning him on social media, Arsenal supporters have been doing their best to make the Catalan giants aware of Theo Walcott.

Nice midfielder Seri was expected to sign move to Spain in the next few days – until a last minute change of heart from the club – as they seek to bolster their squad following the departure of Neymar.

But the 26-year-old only became a target of the Barca board because he appeared to be so popular with fans on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, according to radio station RAC1.

When this claim was revealed on Twitter, scores of Arsenal fans began to flood official Barcelona social media accounts with messages like “Sign Walcott”, “Theo Walcott is such a fantastic player” and “Walcott Walcott Walcott Walcott Walcott Walcott Walcott Walcott Walcott Walcott Walcott Walcott Walcott Walcott Walcott”.

If you think he's good @FCBarcelona, let me tell you about a guy named Theo Walcott. https://t.co/jpoN2b7LH2 — AJ (@UFGoonerAJ) August 22, 2017

Theo Walcott is such a fantastic player, an absolute beast .



Are you listening @FCBarcelona_cat https://t.co/osofDk05ev — Classy Özil (@rachitpandey29) August 23, 2017

@FCBarcelona Walcott Walcott Walcott Walcott Walcott Walcott Walcott Walcott Walcott Walcott Walcott Walcott Walcott Walcott Walcott https://t.co/fPx0XDGB9W — Osman (@Xudayfi_xaaji) August 23, 2017

The English forward has spent more than a decade in north London but has never truly delivered on the promise he showed when joining as a 16-year-old from Southampton.

Now 28, Walcott has been linked with a move away to the likes of West Ham and Everton this summer but remains on the books.

As for Barcelona, the club is reported to have cancelled Seri’s move at the last moment despite having agreed a fee with Nice and a four-year deal with the player.