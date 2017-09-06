Baseball star Willson Contreras slides into former porn star Mia Khalifa’s DMs ... and instantly regrets it

An American baseball player has been left red-faced by the retired adult film star Mia Khalifa, who revealed on Twitter that he has been persistently sending her a string of unwanted direct messages on Twitter.

On Tuesday Khalifa shared two screenshots of her conversation with the Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras, which show the baseball player repeatedly sending her private messages.

The messages begin on August 4, with Contreras writing: “Hi how are you?”

Cubbies, your man's is wandering around left field. Can you come get him? @Cubs pic.twitter.com/7kdtGGb5jR — Mia Khalifa (@miakhalifa) September 5, 2017

He follows that up with “I’m sure you get this a lot but I’m a big fan of you,” before adding: “It will be great if you just say hi.”

Khalifa replies with a solitary one-word message – “Bye” – but that’s not enough to put off Contreras, who continues sending her messages over the next month.